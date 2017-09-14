This Braided Half Bun is the Fresh Look You Need for Fall

You’ve mastered classic braids and rocked a messy bun forever. So what’s next? High ponytails and too-perfect ‘dos can feel dated and overdone. And any type of polished updo makes us feeling like we’re going to prom again.

The key is to find a hairdo that works in every situation, like this braided half bun. We love that the look is edgy yet soft, fusing standard French braids with a half-up, half-down bun. Wear it at work, on a date, or to yoga class.

In this video, we’ll show you how to use the hairstyle to take your mane to the next level for fall. No more basic buns. No more sausage curls. Just cool and collected hair. Ready to rock the sassy yet sporty look? Follow the five simple steps below to see how easily you can create it at home.

WATCH THE VIDEO: How to Make a Super Gorgeous (and Simple!) Looped Updo

Step 1: Pull hair back from the top of the hairline to the crown of the head, creating a ponytail shape.

Step 2: Divide hair into three parts, one in a low ponytail at the base of the skull, another section to the side, and another section on the top of the head.

Step 3: French braid the tops section into three tight mini braids that start at the hairline. Once each braid is finished, twist and wrap all three braids into a bun at the top of the head, securing it with bobby pins.

Step 4: Remove hair ties from the other two sections of hair so locks are let down and flowy.

Step 5: To complete the look, use a curler to curl hair that will remain down. Curl the entire head. Lightly spray hair with hairspray, then run hands through hair to loosen curls. Doing this will create a more relaxed yet still voluminous appearance.

