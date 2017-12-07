These Boutique Fitness Studios Offer the Best Beauty Products in Their Locker Rooms

No need to pack extra shampoo, conditioner, and soap in your gym bag for that post-workout shower: These boutique fitness studios offer some amazing pampering products on tap.
You made it to your workout class, and that deserves a reward. Consider yourself gifted with the luxe beauty amenities that are offered at these fitness studios. It's possible that they might even be nicer than what's stocked in your bathroom at home.
1
Barry's Bootcamp x Oribe
This popular exercise class is much loved for the high amount of calories you burn in a single session, so it makes sense that you leave dripping sweat. That's why this collab is so great—Oribe products not only smell incredible, but they also pack nourishing ingredients for both hair and body.
Our fave: For running from Barry's to brunch, try Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo ($44; birchbox.com)
Book a class: In cities nationwide as well as London, Milan, Bergen, Oslo, Stockholm, Dubai, and Toronto; barrysbootcamp.com
2
SoulCycle x Le Labo
The nationwide spin studio worked with the handcrafted fragrance brand to create their own signature Bergamote scent for shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, body lotion, and hand soap. Bonus: If you become as hooked on the scent as you are on their high energy cycling classes, you can purchase a travel kit with the shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and body lotion at soulcycle-shop.com.
Our fave: In addition to the new Bergamote scent, we love Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum ($180; nordstrom.com)
Book a class: In cities nationwide; soul-cycle.com
3
FlyWheel x Bliss
People are serious about Bliss products. On ClassPass, one reviewer wrote of the cycling studio carrying the beloved spa brand, "I don't think spinning is my cup of tea, but I'll go back just for the Bliss products in their showers." You can expect to find shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion in Bliss' signature Lemon & Sage scent in FlyWheel locker rooms.
Our fave: After a sweaty spin class, we like to slather on this Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask ($56; amazon.com) which is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants to brighten and leave skin with a nice glow.
Book a class: In cities nationwide as well as Dubai; flywheelsports.com
4
The Class by Taryn Toomey x Chanel
In addition to the good vibes that you feel immediately upon entering one of Taryn Toomey's studios, there are Chanel products in the bathroom. Yes, you read that correctly. Whatever your excuse for skipping this mind and body workout might have been, the chance to lather on free Chanel products should beat it.
Our fave: Though it may not fall under your list of chic products, SPF is essential, and we like Chanel's take on it with their UV Essential Multi-Protection Daily Defense Sunscreen Anti-Pollution Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($55; nordstrom.com).
Book a class: In New York City, Los Angeles and Vancouver; taryntoomey.com
5
ModelFIT x Epicuren
The strength building classes at this studio focus on small movements, but that doesn't mean sweat won't be hitting your mats. In addition to Epicuren products, the studios also offer Ouai, T3hairdryers, Frank Body, Ogee, Aveda, and Lumion products for hair, face and body. To say you're taken care of would be an understatement.
Our fave: After showering, we like to spritz Epicuren ($30; amazon.com) on a clean face to calm any redness but enhance our "just worked out glow."
Book a class: In New York City and Los Angeles; modelfit.com
6
Exhale x their own private label
The spa and fitness studios carry a line unique to the brand which includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion in a white tea scent. The products are also formulated with aloe vera, green tea extract, and essential oils to hydrate skin. Customers can purchase the line in Exhale's wellbeing boutiques.
Book a class: In cities nationwide as well as Bermuda and Turks & Caicos; exhalespa.com