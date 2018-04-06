These 13 Women Prove Every Body Is a Bikini Body

We're loving their inspirational, body-positive messages.

Susan Brickell
April 06, 2018

If your feeds are anything like ours, now that spring is officially here, they're filled with strong, body-positive women coming out in full force to change the way people view beauty at the beach. These ladies know it’s an uphill battle, but they are fighting for much-needed acceptance–and. we. are. here. for. it!

From bloggers to entrepreneurs to curvy models, these women don't give the slightest damn about what haters have to say. Here, 13 women who want you to know that if you have a body, then it’s a bikini body.

Gabi Gregg

This blogger and designer is filling the gap in the swimwear market with her GabiFresh collection with Swimsuits for All, providing fashion-forward options for women of all sizes. Surrounded by a group of happy, beautiful women modeling her suits Gabi captions this 'gram, "I'm so proud of this campaign because it includes the nine beautiful women from my open casting call, ranging from size 10-26. It was such an amazing experience to meet and work with all of them, and we had a blast shooting at the Santa Monica Pier.” How do we score an invite to join this awesome girl gang?

Callie Thorpe

I’m back home in the UK and unfortunately back to reality so today we went and did our food shop. I’ve decided to take part in #cookjan a community project to cook in jan started by @smokintofu so I wrote out some meal plans. As you may know I love cooking so I wanted to get myself a new cookbook to try some new recipes. When I went to the book section I saw that all the fab cookbooks I saw at Christmas had been replaced with diet books with titles like ‘how to get the bikini body you want with these easy steps’ ‘The quick and easy way to lose weight’ ‘Burn fat fast’ I need to firstly say I don’t have an issue with people choosing to lose weight because I believe you have to do what’s best for your personal body and well being and only you know how you feel. What I can’t get on board with are diets that make you feel like you are disgusting/ugly/in worthy because you don’t have a perfect body. All bodies can wear bikinis, every woman should be able to feel the sunshine on her skin and enjoy a swim in ocean, that is wellness, that is good for you. Dangerous diets are not good for you. Weight loss teas are not good for you. Hateful thoughts are not good for you. So please don’t let these diet plans/books/videos make you feel worthless because remember beauty is more than skin deep. So here I am in my bikini bod, I’m not ripped, I don’t have a thigh gap and quite frankly I don’t care. Don’t let January grind you down because you deserve much better than that.

We need Callie’s glow, like, yesterday. This gorgeous, confident model and writer encourages followers, “All bodies can wear bikinis, every woman should be able to feel the sunshine on her skin and enjoy a swim in ocean, that is wellness, that is good for you.”

Alexa Phelece

Rocking a sexy cutout swimsuit, the model and influencer writes, “Positivity can be contagious! Surround yourself with positive people!” We couldn’t agree more.

Danielle Vanier

Imagine being so unhappy in yourself that you have to comment and shame others around you? It's hard to fathom in this day & age but apparently being fat & enjoying yourself is just not acceptable. We went on a boat trip today & a number of grown adults took it upon themselves to make comments, throw us looks of disgust & gesticulate amongst themselves. It makes me sad because we can take it, people have tried to put me down my whole life; but other women/men aren't as strong as me/us. Don't worry, it didn't affect us, we simply took it upon ourselves to make them wish they'd never stepped foot on that boat. We've called people out on their fat shaming shit all holiday and I will always make sure I do it for as long as I live.

Blogger Danielle opens up about strangers making negative comments directed at her body, telling followers that people have been putting her down her whole life. She’s used to rising above–and will continue to do so. “We've called people out on their fat-shaming shit all holiday, and I will always make sure I do it for as long as I live.”

Hayet Rida

We could not love Hayet any more than we do right now. She is #confidence goals and gives it to us straight, captioning this pic: “Say Helllllo to MY summer body!!! For all the women who are afraid to show your bodies because someone said it wasn't good enough, I wrote this for you!!”

Aliss Bonython

We're obsessed with Aliss's bikini and sneakers beach-day look. She doesn’t hide herself or her past body struggles on social media, writing openly about being happy at any size now. “Wearing my bikini with confidence and pride this summer, come join! My goal in life is to make women appreciate their beauty and normalize all bodies. YOU are beautiful and YOU are worthy, and if I can help you realize that, I will keep going through everything.” Amen.

CurvySam

Editor Sam lets us know that positive body image starts with each one of us. It’s up to us to decide to recognize our beauty and that of people different from us. She writes, “Being #plussize doesn't stop me from enjoying activities in my swimwear no matter where I am in the world. So here's a pic, not edited in any way (like all my pics) you can choose to see the cellulite, arm fat and lumps on my size 18-20 body but I CHOOSE to see a woman enjoying the Budapest thermal baths, in a colorful swimsuit not caring about the opinions of others.”

Tanesha Awasthi

The Girl With Curves founder celebrated a 2016 Swimsuits for All body positivity campaign, writing, “Sharing #MySwimBody in honor of @swimsuitsforall's body positivity campaign, in hopes of encouraging you all to do the same!” She radiates strength and happiness.

Chanté Burkett

Influencer and entrepreneur Chanté is not afraid of the taboo behind talking about one’s weight and swimsuit size. She shows confidence and shares shopping tips–and we love her for it. Hashtagging her post with “effyourbeautystandards,” we are bowing down to this boss.

Miho Fuji

Confidence is the best accessory @swimsuitsforall

Poised and fearless, actress, model, and comedian Miho captions her 'gram: “Confidence is the best accessory.” She clearly talks the talk and walks the walk.

Teagan Brooke

Body positivity doesn't happen overnight, and we love model Teagan for detailing how she has come to love a part of her that she originally viewed as flawed. “As I've matured and grown to love my body unconditionally, the most difficult challenge for me was to embrace my tummy. Not only do I see the woman's belly as the source of life, but also the full soft belly is an extremely sensual area to cherish during love making, for the belly holds the energy for self-worth.”

Dana Patterson

Starting today, i am only going to post the things that truly align with my true self and what I WANT to post. I got really tired of men constantly oversexualizing me and getting constantly harassed so i stopped posting as much body posi/bikini/lingerie photos. Even though, that’s what i truly love to post and speak about. I love showing my unwavering love for every part of my body. My back rolls, my chicken pox scars, my scars from volleyball, imperfect skin, acne, rashes etc. What i most enjoy about my platform is being honest, and not sugar coating body image/body positivity. That’s why i started this page and why i even bother to stay on social media. Some days i really want to take a break. And after talking to friends today, i realized i needed to post what i want to post and speak on. I will no longer filter myself out of fear. So here it goes y’all, stay woke 🤷🏽‍♀️✨🌸🌴

We could all learn a lot about self-love from Dana. The model opened up in a recent pic: “I love showing my unwavering love for every part of my body. My back rolls, my chickenpox scars, my scars from volleyball, imperfect skin, acne, rashes etc. What I most enjoy about my platform is being honest, and not sugar-coating body image/body positivity.”

Loey Lane

Well hello there to all 500,000 of you! Thanks to my sweet pals over @tartecosmetics we’ve gained quite a few new followers recently... allow me to introduce (or re-introduce) myself! I’m Loey. I make a lot of content on this great big internet, including telling stories, talking about my favorite makeup & fashion products and (most importantly) spreading body positivity and self love. And for those who just dropped by to leave a nasty comment and not join our beautiful, love-filled community, I have a liiiiittle secret to fill you in on... I OWN A MIRROR 😱😱😱 You don’t have to tell me I’m fat because I already know! You know what else I am though? I’m a loyal friend, a hard worker, a dog (& cat) (& guinea pig) (& horse) (& reptile) mama. These are things the mirror isn’t going to show you. I love my life and I will never let how anyone perceives me to hold me back. When you’re sure in the person you are, you don’t have time for negativity and self-doubt. I don’t have anger to feed back to anyone who calls me names or thinks poorly of me due to my body size. I’m too busy reminding every last one of you (not so nice people included) that you’re perfect in your own skin. That raging war against yourself in the form of hating your body is unnecessary because you’re flawless the way you are. In EVERY stage your body lands in, whether you’re thin, fit, curvy, plus-size or anywhere in-between... You are worthy of love in all forms, and it starts with appreciating and loving yourself. Welcome to friends new and old and remember to be kind to yourself and others today. Also, suit is from my actual mom @theashleygraham and felt very fitting for this post ❤️

This inspirational YouTuber shook us up. Loey writes, “In EVERY stage your body lands in, whether you’re thin, fit, curvy, plus-size, or anywhere in-between... You are worthy of love in all forms, and it starts with appreciating and loving yourself.” Loey Lane for president, people.

