This Bold Makeup Look is Perfect for a Night Out

We’re suckers for a fresh face, but every now and then, it pays to be bold with your beauty choices. Whether you stay classic and go for a sultry cat-eye or bump things up with red eyeshadow (yep, that’s a trend), taking chances with your makeup can help you feel like you’ve revamped your whole look—even if you’ve only used a couple of new products.

Because we’re all for trying something new, we enlisted a professional makeup artist to show us how to rock a bright blue look we’d actually want to wear out of the house. For date night or a girls’ night, this vibrant eyeshadow pick is perfect for an evening out. Bonus: it complements a wide range of eye colors, making pupils of all shades pop.

WATCH THE VIDEO: How to Contour Your Eyes

In this video, we’ll show you how to apply blue eyeshadow so it looks salon-done every time. Plus, we’ll give you tips on what types of blush and lip products to pair with the striking shadow so it all balances out. Want to bump up your beauty regimen for a special occasion? Now you can with this eyeshadow tutorial!