Here’s How to Actually Pull Off Blue Eye Shadow

If you’re tired of your tried-and-true makeup routine and feel eager to shake things up, try some bold blue eye shadow! No, this isn’t a throwback-to-the-80s makeup tutorial—blue eye shadow is actually making a major comeback right now—on both the fashion runway and real life. That said, with a color as out-there as bright blue, there’s definitely potential for things to go horribly wrong. So if you’re feeling daring enough to try out the vibrant look, watch this makeup tutorial to learn the right way to apply blue shadow.

No time to watch the video? Here’s a step-by-step rundown of how to get this lively look at home:

Apply shadow primer, then concealer. Next, cover eyelid and crease with a brown shade. Then add a bit more concealer, but don’t coat the whole lid. Then apply blue eye shadow. Start at the lashline—both upper and lower—and once the eye is covered, blend everything together. Next, add black eyeshadow, making a “>” shape on the lid. Start at the middle of the lashline and finish at the middle of the crease. If you really want to pump up the drama, dab some black shadow along the lower lashline as well. Then blend everything together gently. And voila! You’ve mastered the art of gorgeous blue eye shadow!