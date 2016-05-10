7 Blotting Papers to Control Shine This Summer 

Stash a pack in your purse for mid-day touch-ups.

May 10, 2016

Looking for a quick fix for that afternoon sheen that shows up on hot and humid days? Blotting papers are the perfect solution for removing oil without having to apply a whole fresh face of makeup. These seven skin savers will help you take care of shine as soon as it strikes.

1
Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens

Not only will these papers made from Abaca tree fiber absorb oil, they’ll also supply a dose of antioxidants and antibacterial benefits, thanks to a green tea extract. 

available at amazon.com $17 for 100
2
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets

An oldie but goodie (and affordable!), this product will soak it all up, and leave you feeling oddly satisfied with the amount of grease and grime visible on the paper when you’re done (or maybe that’s just us).

available at walgreens.com $6 for 50
3
Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper

These powder-coated blotting papers soak up oily secretions with the absorbent mineral hydroxyapatite. 

available at shiseido.com $19 for 100
4
Tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers

These naturally-derived sheets leave you with a matte look and help reduce redness and inflammation with a green tea extract.

available at tartecosmetics.com $10 for 50
5
Beautyblender Blotterazzi

Try these reusable, washable sponges that sit pretty in a compact and eliminate shine without creating waste. 

available at birchbox.com $20
6
Live Fresh Natural Oil Absorbing Sheets

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in the blotting papers category is made of natural ingredients that help soothe skin and give it a matte-looking finish. 

available at amazon.com $20 for 100
7
Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers

These large papers made out of abaca leaf and gold flakes bring a touch of elegance to your makeup bag.

available at birchbox.com $12 for 30
