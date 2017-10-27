The One Hairstyle You Can Flawlessly Take From Day to Night 

It can be hard to find a hairstyle that works at the office and happy hour. A low ponytail can feel boring when you’re heading out for a night on the town, but voluminous curls may get in the way while you’re at work. Our solution to the problem? This Blake Lively-inspired style that lets you wear your hair half-up and half-down.

The ‘do is both fun and flirty, but it also keeps hair out of your face so you’re free of distractions during the day. Even better, the style is so sophisticated that it looks like it’s been done at the salon, yet it only calls for a curling iron, hairspray, and a few bobby pins. Simple as that!

WATCH THE VIDEO: This Easy Romantic Updo Is Perfect for Date Night

Want to channel the beautiful Blake Lively and get the look at home? In this video, we’ll show you how you can style this ‘do in just four simple steps. Follow along as we demonstrate how you can score the versatile hairstyle. Trust us, the hardest part is deciding whether to wear it to brunch, on a date, at the office—or for all three.

Step 1: Using a curling iron, curl entire head of hair, working with about two-inch sections at a time.

Step 2: Take a four-inch section of hair at the crown of the head and spray with hairspray, then use a comb to tease it slightly at the roots. Repeat this for another four-inch section below.

Step 3: Next, pull one-inch pieces of hair from each side of the head. Secure the pieces behind the head with bobby pins.

Step 4: Take another small section of hair and lay it over the bobby pins. Reposition the pins so they hold the top section, then use pieces of hair to hide the pins.