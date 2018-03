Birchbox Launches Ingredient-Conscious Products for Earth Month

Birchbox—one of our favorite subscription services—is celebrating Earth Month by bringing natural beauty products to your front door. For starters, they're re-launching the Ingredient Conscious category on their site, which features hair and beauty products that lack chemicals like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and petrochemicals. In this section, you'll find full-sized moisturizers, lip balm, conditioning masks and more that are not only great for your body, but also easy on the environment.

If you prefer getting a variety of curated goodies, Birchbox is also offering an exclusive New Naturals Box for $59 this month. In the box, you'll find favorites from their Ingredient Conscious section, including a creme highlighter stick, mascara, lip shine, makeup bag, acetone-free nail polish remover, resurfacing mask, body serum, hydrating mix, and lip gloss. This sampler is the perfect option if you want to see what the all-natural buzz is about, but aren't quite ready to commit to full-sized products.

Regardless if you're new to the craze or already a conscious consumer, celebrate the Earth (and yourself!) this month by with some natural beauty products. And if nothing from Birchbox suits your fancy, then check out these 18 natural products beauty experts swear by.