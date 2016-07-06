The Best Bikini Line Hair Removal Product You Can Buy at the Drugstore

After testing five drugstore waxes and razors, Health's social media editor names her top pick, and ranks the rest.
I've been getting professional bikini waxes once a month since 2013, and at $50 a pop (including tip—always tip well for hair removal!), it recently hit me that I've shelled out more than $1,800 in the name of hair removal. So when my editor asked for a volunteer to test out DIY de-fuzzing methods, I jumped at the chance. Over the course of several weeks, I tried out five bikini line hair removal methods—traditional razors, wax kits, trimmers, and next-level hair-removal gadgets—to find the products that would help me feel confident during short-shorts and bikini season (is it me, or do swimsuit bottoms keep getting lower and lower?). Read on to see how they stacked up.
1
THE OVERALL WINNER: Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle
The Schick was my favorite of all the home hair removal methods I tested. The double-ended tool has a trimmer on one side and a shaver on the other—no fussing with separate products required. The razor has a flexible head, which allowed me to get a close shave along the grooves of me bikini line, around my knees, and in my armpits. The handle is grooved too, so it's easy to hold and maneuver in the shower—important for someone like me, who has horrendous vision.
2
THE RUNNER UP: Venus Swirl Razor
I usually shave my legs with the Venus Embrace, but this new variation is definitely a better choice for your bikini line. The refillable razor has a silver ball below the head that lets the blades move over skin in every direction, covering more area and making sure you're not missing any hairs. This razor was the best at gliding across the skin without having to stop and readjust the handle's angle like you'd need to with a traditional razor (we all know how frustrating that can be in the shower).
3
IF YOU PREFER WAXING: Nair Wax Ready Strips for Face and Bikini
As someone who never does at-home waxing, these strips were surprisingly easy to use. You don't have to heat them up at all, so they're ready for application right out of the box. I used the larger strips in this kit for the bikini line, but I also used the smaller ones—presumably for the face—to get harder-to-reach areas on the inner thigh or the little spots I might have missed the first time around. However, my favorite part of this kit was the post-wax wipes. These moisturizing cloths easily dissolved and removed any wax residue that got left behind (and, as a newbie, there was a lot). Plus, they helped keep away red bumps.
4
FOR THE BUDGET-CONSCIOUS: Bliss Trim and Bare It Hair Grooming System
This all-in-one rechargeable tool has a bikini trimmer attachment head, plus three others: a micro-shaver for curved spots, a precision trimmer, and a facial trimmer. I used the micro-shaver for a close shave. I've never used a trimmer that required charging, so it was a little inconvenient to have to remember to charge it before use. Once I got in the hang of it though, it was smooth sailing. Plus, one charge gives up to 40 minutes of cordless trimming, so it lasts for multiple sessions and touch-ups. The product can be used in or out of the shower.
5
ALSO GOOD: Philips Ladies BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer
Like the Bliss system, this trimmer can be used in or out of the shower. The comb attachment can trim hair down to 3 mm in length. If you want a closer cut like I do, you can remove it and trim down to 0.5 mm. This one is battery-powered, so there's no waiting around for it to charge. I also liked that it came with a storage pouch to keep everything together. No more missing pieces!