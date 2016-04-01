Beyoncé Slays in New Video for Her Athleisure Line

@weareivypark A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

When last year, word got out that Queen Bey would be launching her own fashion line, we all held our breath for the release details. Well, guys, it is finally here and it's everything we were hoping it would be and more. The 200-piece activewear collection (no, that second zero is not a typo) is called Ivy Park and it includes everything from leggings, sports bras to accessories. It will be available on April 14th in Topshop, Nordstrom, and Net-A-Porter.

Let's talk Beyoncé though. The singer/queen of the world took to Instagram this morning to announce the launch and the photo she posted is out-of-this-world badass (is this really how you are supposed to use the rings?)

In an accompanying promo video for the line, Beyoncé pretty much proves that there isn't a hairstyle she can't pull off even if she is stretching, jumping rope, or running on a treadmill. Whether it's a top knot, a braid, or her hair is just casually let down and IT'S RAINING, Beyonce still looks #flawless.

"My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance. True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts, and bodies. I know that when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way," the singer said in a statement.

Our response: yas, queen!

