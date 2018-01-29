If you could peek into any celeb’s makeup bag, whose would you choose? If you answered Beyoncé, you’re in luck: Queen Bey’s Grammys 2018 glam has been broken down product by product, thanks to Instagram posts by her makeup artist, Sir John.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

Since Beyoncé wore sunglasses for most of the evening, her look was less about a glitzy or smoky eye (although her eye makeup looked amazing), and the focus was all about her brow game. Thankfully, Sir John kept his followers in the loop and let us know exactly which products he used on the star.

“Here’s a line up of a few products I’m using today. Must haves I swear by,” he captioned a photo on Instagram, including two tubes of Glossier Boy Brow ($16; glossier.com), a creamy wax brow gel that delivers a subtle tint. In his takeover on Allure’s Instagram story, he went on to discuss exactly what makes this cult favorite stand out.

Glossier

"This is my jam because I love this little applicator brush," he raves. "It’s great—it doesn’t give you too much tint, so it doesn’t weigh your brows down, you don’t feel inundated with product. But it keeps them in place all day."

Boy Brow is a pomade-like cream gel formula that shapes and fills in brows without feeling too heavy. When used to brush brow hairs up, it masks hairless areas, amps up color, and keeps the look in place long enough for someone like Beyoncé to look great from all the way from event to after party.

Wondering what else Sir John used to create Beyoncé’s natural yet red-carpet-ready look? His other Glossier must-haves include Cloud Paint ($18; glossier.com), which he cites as the perfect no-fuss, sheer, wearable blush; Mint Balm Dotcom ($12; glossier.com); and Body Hero Perfecting Cream ($22; glossier.com), used for a supple and dewy-looking décolletage. According to Glossier’s Twitter, he also tried out a brand-new product on Queen Bey, and fans are both freaking out that they use the same products as Beyoncé and desperately trying to guess what the new release might be.

Beyoncé wears ___ in ___ (coming soon)✨👀, Boy Brow in Brown, Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream, and Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark + Deep ✨ @sirjohnofficial pic.twitter.com/nS3lqPcnSn — Glossier (@glossier) January 29, 2018

When you find out your make up routine is the same as kween @Beyonce. I can’t even deal right now 😫 pic.twitter.com/NPW9tIBJ0C — Ashley (@AshMarin) January 29, 2018

Not to overreact or anything but if it’s eyeshadow I will actually die and be brought to life two times over — #DREAMACTnow (@arxmirez) January 29, 2018

A L'Oreal Brand Ambassador, Sir John also used True Match Lumi Glotion ($12; target.com), which he says is perfect for layering underneath a powder highlight like the brand’s Shimmerista Highlighting Powder ($12; target.com). He prepped Beyoncé's skin with Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches ($75; nordstrom.com) and opted for luxe lip products such as YSL Beauty Tatouage Liquid Matte Lip Stains ($36; sephora.com) and Rouge Pur Couture Lipsticks ($37; sephora.com).

We were already fans of Boy Brow and the other products in Sir John’s Grammy makeup bag, but knowing they’re Beyoncé-approved makes us even more excited. Plus, the secrecy about the mystery Glossier launch has us totally analyzing Bey's look for a hint of what the new release might be. Until it's announced, it's safe to say we’ll be blasting Lemonade and channeling Bey every time we shape our brows.