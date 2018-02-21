7 Real Women on the 1 Beauty Product That Transformed Their Skin

Want to invest in a serum, cream, or mask that will deliver real results? According to seven Health editors, these are the skincare products that noticeably improved their complexions.
With so many skincare products out there, it can be a little overwhelming to figure out which ones are worth spending your hard-earned money on. Here, seven Health editors share the one incredible, splurge-worthy skincare product that has made a noticeable difference in their skin—and that they'll continue to re-purchase each and every time the bottle runs out. So if you're looking to buy just one product and see real results, we recommend one of the super-effective powerhouses below.
1
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
"My best friend gifted me this serum, and I have been hooked on it ever since. I have combo skin and go through periods of breakouts, especially in the winter. I also pick at my skin (a habit I’m trying to break!). But no matter how blotchy, pimply, or flaky my skin is at the end of the day, if I put on a few drops of this serum before bed, my face always looks smoother and free of redness by morning. It works miracles overnight, I swear. It has a light botanical smell, and the bottle also lasts a long time."
—Jacqueline Andriakos, senior editor
To buy: $46; sephora.com, birchbox.com, or nordstrom.com
2
IMMUNOCOLOGIE Vital Clay Mask
"It's pricey, but I totally swear by it. The founder had Hodgkin's lymphoma, so decided to start a clean line that wouldn't worsen her diagnosis. This mask is made with French green clay, which helps to detoxify and draw out impurities from the skin. I like to use it particularly in congested areas like my T-zone. To say that it tightens would be an understatement—the first time I put it on my entire face, I couldn't even move. But that's part of the magic, because once it dries and tightens, you know it's time to rinse off. Using this is the perfect Sunday night ritual to unclog my pores and kick blackheads to the curb before starting a new week."
—Lisa DeSantis, beauty editor
To buy: $150; qvc.com or amazon.com
3
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
"I love a good exfoliating face mask with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or glycolic acid. I have used M-61 PowerBlast ($56; amazon.com) for years, and it's amazing. But this exfoliating face mask from Drunk Elephant was a game-changer for me. When I first applied it, I was a little skeptical: It burns like crazy at first, but 15 minutes later, I kind of forgot it was on. And after I rinsed it off, I thought my skin looked fine, but I wasn't totally blown away. The next morning, though, my face was noticeably glow-ier and ridiculously soft—I literally couldn't stop touching my cheeks. Now, I apply it once a week on nights when I don't use the brand's T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum ($90; sephora.com)—which, by the way, is also incredible—and I'm convinced that my skin has never looked better."
—Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor
To buy: $80; sephora.com
4
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—I can’t get enough of the Ole Henriksen Truth Serum. The vitamin C-packed formula is exactly what my skin needs to look brighter and more radiant, and it’s helped tremendously with my acne scarring over time."
—Bella Gerard, editorial assistant
5
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Gel Exfoliant
"This chemical exfoliant transformed my skin’s texture and helped minimize pores and acne in trouble areas around my chin, nose, and forehead. My skin is so much smoother thanks to this gel, and it’s much more effective (yet gentle) than any physical exfoliant I’ve ever tried, so it’s worth the slight splurge in my book."
—Julia Naftulin, assistant editor
To buy: $29; dermstore.com or amazon.com
6
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
"I was so nervous to use this because I thought I would break out. But it's super hydrating, especially now that my skin is starting to dry in the colder weather. I use it all over my face before bed, and in the morning I put some around my eyes and on my forehead."
—Catherine DiBenedetto, features director
To buy: $72; sephora.com
7
Juice Beauty Resurfacing Micro-Exfoliant
"This exfoliant is perfect for whenever my skin is feeling a little oily or breaking out, and it works incredibly well. Ever since adding this to my nighttime skincare routine, I’ve noticed my skin tone looks more even and my complexion is brighter. It’s also anti-aging, and while that’s probably not something I need to prioritize in my early 20s, it’s never too early to start!"
—Evin Billington, associate social media editor
To buy: $55; dermstore.com