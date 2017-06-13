4 Self-Tanners That Aren't Lotion

So long, sunrays. Hello, new and improved self-tanners that are easier to apply than ever.

Lisa DeSantis
June 13, 2017

On the hunt for the perfect self-tanner? While there are plenty of self-tanning lotions, mousses, and sprays out there, sometimes you don't want to deal with the mess—or wait for liquid to dry. Luckily, the latest self-tanning formulas come in oil, powder, balm, and even sheet mask form, so you can truly glow your own way. Anna Stankiewicz, a spray-tan specialist at Louise O’Connor Salon in New York City, helps you meet your match. Here, her favorite new self-tanning products for a natural-looking (and safe) golden tan.

Tip: As with any self-tanner, exfoliate first and wash your hands after applying the formula for a flawless—not fake-looking—faux glow that doesn't leave behind any orange streaks.

Vita Liberata Trystal Pressed Minerals

Makeup lovers, this one is for you. Dust the pressed mineral powder along temples, forehead, and nose—anywhere you’d use a regular bronzer. You’ll develop a glow that lasts long after you wash off your makeup.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Sheet Mask

A self-tanner with anti-aging benefits? Yes, please! This mix of six essential oils not only gives you a golden glow overnight but also promotes firmness and luminosity.

James Read H2O Coconut Melting Tanning Balm

This 100 percent organic coconut balm melts into skin, leaving it golden and hydrated. Avoid streaks by applying with a mitt.

Tan Luxe Sleep Oil

Sheet mask maven? Apply this serum soaked fiber mask for 5 to 15 minutes (depending on your desired darkness) and remove. Rub in the excess over your face, neck, and décolletage.

