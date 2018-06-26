The Best Products to Keep You Smelling Good in the Summer Heat

Feeling iffy about how you smell is enough to make you sweat. But innovative new deodorant formulas make it easier than ever to stay dry. Prep for an intense workout with SweatWellth No Sweat Pre-Workout Hydrating Spray ($25; sweatwellth.com) from head to toe. The mist contains antimicrobial coconut oil to help fight odor-causing bacteria. On the hunt for a natural option that still gets the job done? Try Biossance Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant— for sale 7/17 ($16; sephora.com), which utilizes bamboo powder to help absorb sweat. For maximum support, swipe on an antiperspirant like Secret Active Sport Clear Gel ($5; target.com). The more you sweat, the more odor protection is released for up to 48 hours.
Refresh fast
For unpredictable stinky situations, keep calm and carry on with these staples. (Bliss Refreshing Body Wipes With Natural Deodorant ($8 for 30 wipes; blissworld.com) are cooling and whisk away stink. Stale strands? Rub an Eva NYC Purse Perfect Hair Towelette ($8 for 10; amazon.com) over your crown to nix frizz and make tresses smell good. Tackle unpleasant post-workout odor down there with gynecologist-approved DeoDoc DeoWipes Intimate ($15 for 10; deodoc.com). Finally, a spill-proof powder fragrance, Byredo Blanche Kabuki Perfume ($63; nordstrom.com), is a neat addition to your bag.
Layer on extras
Adding pleasant smells in unexpected ways is a great safeguard. Lightly scent your wardrobe by stashing a sachet like The Laundress Lavender Pouch ($10; thelaundress.com) in one of your drawers or on a hanger in your closet (FYI, fabrics hold scent longer than skin). When you can’t wash your hair, revive it with Batiste Dry Shampoo in Fresh ($8; amazon.com) to remove excess oil and any odor. In the shower, suds up with a fragrant wash like Caress Botanicals Mediterranean Neroli & Green Tea Shower Foam ($6; walmart.com), which lingers all day.
Punch up your perfume
The steamy summer months are a great time to switch to a lighter fragrance. Channel a Mediterranean vibe with Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Zest ($78 for 50 ml; sephora.com). For a sensual option, Glossier You ($60 for 50 ml; glossier.com) has a spicy pink-pepper top note and heavier base notes (a warm musk). Or indulge your sweet tooth with Ralph Lauren Romance Rosé ($96 for 100 ml; sephora.com). Make it last by layering unscented lotion over your fragrance.