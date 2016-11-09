The Best Anti-Aging Creams for Your Neck, Décolleté, and Chest

Sad but true: The area most likely to give away your age is your décolletage. “It gets a ton of sun exposure and shows age spots, broken capillaries and wrinkles first,” explains Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, a dermatologist in Washington, D.C. Making matters worse, we often overlook that area when applying sunscreen and other skin products. Fortunately, it’s not too late to fight back.

"Treat the neck and chest the same as your face," stresses celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, founder of an eponymous skin care line. This means extending your application of all face products down your neck and over your chest. Need a quicker fix? Try one of these treatments to minimize wrinkles and visible damage temporarily.