The Best Summer Nail Polish for Your Skin Tone

Getty Images

Get major mani-pedi inspo from these on-trend color combos handpicked for your skin tone.

June 16, 2016

Summer is the time to rock vivid polish colors on your hands and toes. But with so many options out there, it can be a challenge to find the most flattering hue for your skin tone. We've taken out the guesswork for you: here, the best polish pairings (in trendy combinations like neon + neutral and cobalt + blue) to sport all season long.

1
For fair skin: Best neon + neutral

Christine Blackburne

Your toes will steal the show with this brilliant combo of vivid fuchsia Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Tag You're It ($9; loxabeauty.com) and sand-colored Defy & Inspire Wear Resistant Nail Lacquer in Tribal Council.

available at target.com $8
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
For fair skin: Best coral + blue

Christine Blackburne

Turn on the heat with flamingo pink Dermelect 'ME' in Explosive ($14; ulta.com) and cool down with sea green Dolce & Gabbana The Nail Lacquer in Turquoise.

available at saksfifthavenue.com $27
SHOP NOW

3
For medium skin: Best neon + neutral

Christine Blackburne

Electric lime Salon Perfect Lacquer in Loopy Lime ($4; walmart.com) pairs perfectly with chalky charcoal Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Subnormal

available at neimanmarcus.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
For medium skin: Best coral + blue

Christine Blackburne

Blood orange Sonia Kashuk Knock Out Beauty Nail Colour in On the Ropes ($5; target.com) is just the thing for summer nights spent sipping cocktails. To play up this shade, pair with a vibrant robin's egg blue like Nail Inc Gel Effect in Portobello Terrace.

available at nailsinc.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
For olive skin: Best neon + neutral

Christine Blackburne

Glossy cobalt Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Endless Blue ($2; walmart.com) looks great with a natural beige like CND Vinylux Weekly Polish in Skin Tease

available at cnd.com $11
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
For olive skin: Best coral + blue

Christine Blackburne

Juicy peach Zoya Professional Lacquer in Cam ($10; zoya.com) will flatter toes, especially when paired with sky-hued Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy in Lovestruck on hands. 

available at ulta.com $8
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
For dark skin: Best neon + neutral

Christine Blackburne

Sunny yellow Orly Lacquer in Road Trippin ($9; orlybeauty.com) looks terrific with a subtle dove gray like Julep Nail Color in Kenna.

available at julep.com $14
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
For dark skin: Best coral + blue

Christine Blackburne

Embrace the coral trend with vibrant poppy Ciaté London Geology in Lucky 7 ($9; sephora.com) that pairs oh-so-perfectly with Lauren B Nail Couture in Ocean Ave.

available at amazon.com $18
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up