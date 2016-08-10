The Only 4 Products You Need for Strong, Healthy Nails

Claire Benoist

These are the must-have nail products of the year, according to beauty experts.

Lisa DeSantis
August 10, 2016

It's not just about nail color—for a gorgeous mani, you also need to take care of your nails with the right products (think a topcoat for mega-shine and a moisturizing treatment). Here are the best products for your nails, chosen by a team of beauty experts and Health editors. Read on for what you need to keep them strong and healthy, as well as the on-trend colors of the moment.

Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Suzy Gerstein, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Deepica Mutyala, TV host and beauty vlogger atyoutube.com/deepicam; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com.

1
Sally Hansen Complete Care Salon Manicure 7-in-1 Treatment

Drugstore.com

Weak nails? Two coats of this will make them shinier and stronger, assures celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City Julie Kandalec.

available at sallyhansen.com $13
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Diamond Top Coat

Amazon.com

At last: gel-like strength and shine without the commitment (or damage). Buh-bye, chips and nicks!

available at amazon.com $8
SHOP NOW

3
Butter London Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer

Butterlondon.com

Consider it your nail treatment and perfect nude polish in one. (There are six skin-tone-matching hues.)

available at nordstrom.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Defy & Inspire Collection

Target.com

With 38 on-trend shade options, this line packs "highly pigmented polishes with a five-free formula," says Kandalec. 

available at target.com $8 each
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up