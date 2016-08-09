The Best Makeup of 2016, According to Beauty Experts

A team of Health editors and beauty experts compiled their favorite products, from eyeliner to foundation to lipstick.
Primer, foundation, lipstick, eyeliner... With so many products out there, it's hard to know which ones will work best on your features, stay put the longest (without caking), and leave you feeling fresh and confident. To help you sort through them all, a team of Health editors and beauty experts compiled their favorite makeup products of 2016. Here, their 14 top picks.
Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Suzy Gerstein, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Deepica Mutyala, TV host and beauty vlogger at youtube.com/deepicam; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com.
1
Maybelline NY Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Rebel Red
Matte lipsticks get a bad rap for being drying, but these "glide on and dry to a cushion-y feel," says Blitzer. Zero flaking!
2
ChapStick Total Hydration 100% Natural
Moisturizing argan oil and mango butter make for instantly smoother lips and easier lipstick application later on.
3
Marc Jacobs Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer
"It has a smooth, milky texture," says Mutyala, so makeup stays fresh and lasts all day.
4
Lancôme Juicy Shaker Pigment-Infused Bi-Phased Lip Oil
This hybrid gives the shine you crave, without the tackiness, points out celebrity makeup artist Suzy Gerstein.
5
Burt's Bees BB Cream
Not only does this super lightweight staple "blend out like a dream," according to Gerstein, but it also illuminates complexions and blues imperfections.
6
Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation
The water-based formula melts into skin and gives a "natural dewy finish that's not shimmery or shiny," explains Gerstein.
7
Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Twisty Tail Mascara
"Revolutionary!" raves Wolfer. "Click the wand; it bends close to 90 degrees, getting even closer to inner lashes."
8
NARS Liquid Laguna Bronzer
"The warm brown shade is ultra flattering," says Gerstein. Enriched with monoi and tamanu oils, it delivers serious moisturizing might.
9
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand
"I am obsessed with this," Gerstein says. "You can really layer it on without caking." What dark circles?
10
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
"The retractable pencil has a triangular tip to make filling in sparse arches fool-proof," Gerstein says.
11
CoverGirl truBlend Blush
The marbled formula contains a blend of shades that works for every skin tone. As Blitzer says: "One swipe is like, 'Hello, I'm alive!'"
12
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencils
Yes, the range of highly pigmented shades is impressive, but it's the waterproof formula and 24-hour wear that make them a must.
13
Rimmel London Magnif'Eyes Double Ended Shadow and Liner
With cream-to-powder shadow on one end and coordinating liner on the other, this is a must-buy for standout eyes.
14
Honest Beauty Contour + Highlighter Kit
"The soft rose gold highlighter bounces the light in a believable way, making every skin tone gleam," says Gerstein.