The 8 Best Lip Balms We've Ever Tried

The best lip balms for a dry, chapped pout, according to the editors of Health.
Finding a lip balm that moisturizes and soothes your pout through the driest winter months and has staying power is about as difficult as spotting a unicorn in the wild. But believe it or not, eight of our editors have done just that. Their preferences are all over the map; some prefer thick and moisture-heavy, while others want a barely-there feel, and prices range from a mere 3 bucks up to a decidedly luxe $60.
1
Aquaphor
"I can only use Aquaphor. I have a tub of it by my bedside and at my desk, and mini tubes of it in my purse and gym bag. As a teenager, I went on Acutane for my acne, which dried my skin out like crazy, especially my lips. Many of the balms I tried out were great upon application, but I found myself needing to put more on soon after. With Aquaphor, I can put it on once and my lips feel moisturized for hours. It doesn’t have a scent or shimmer to it, which makes it a perfect basic balm. Also, I love to use it throughout the day on my hands, and especially on my cuticles and nail beds." —Alison Mango, editorial producer
2
Dr. Lipp Original Nipple Balm for Lips
"I go through countless lip balms during the winter: Jack Black, Burt’s Bees, and classic ChapStick are all in my purse at the moment. But when it comes to actually healing chapped lips and protecting them from freezing cold and dry air, nothing beats Dr. Lipp Original Nipple Balm for Lips. This multipurpose balm was originally developed for nursing moms (hence its name), but it feels incredible on lips. The formula is super thick, hydrating, and instantly replenishes cracked skin. I keep it in my coat pocket all winter long and apply right before going outside so it acts as a shield to prevent lips from becoming chapped in the first place." —Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor
3
ChapStick Moisturizer Skin Protectant/Sunscreen
"I’ve always been a ChapStick kind of girl, but I only started to swear by the brand about three years ago when it nursed my lips back to health after I had a horrible allergic reaction to another lip balm brand. My favorite variety is ChapStick Moisturizer Skin Protectant/Sunscreen, which smells slightly like vanilla, contains SPF 15, and even adds a little bit of shine. One generous coat keeps my lips moisturized for around six hours—and I’m obsessed with moisturizing my lips, so that says a lot. I love keeping a ChapStick in my bag or pocket to carry wherever I go and use it in between my morning and night lip ritual when I apply a dab of plain ol’ Vaseline to my lips. The mixture of these two classics has never failed me." —Julia Naftulin, editorial assistant
4
SW Basics Lip Balms
"I have been using SW Basics lip balms for two years. They use sustainable, responsibly-sourced ingredients. It’s the only product that hasn’t dried out my lips. I especially love the peppermint lip balm, because it smells amazing and creates a pleasant cooling sensation on my lips when I apply it." —Janet Lawrence, senior video producer
5
Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm
"I’ve been obsessed with Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm for over six years now. It’s always my go-to and I pretty much feel lost when I don’t have a stick in my purse or gym bag. I love it because it’s not shiny or goopy; it’s just a simple, easy balm that keeps my lips hydrated and moisturized. I’ve tried many different varieties of Burt’s Bees, but my favorite is still the classic—it has a hint of peppermint oil, which leaves a nice refreshing feeling on my lips. Plus it’s made with all-natural ingredients, so I can feel as good about my purchase as my lips do." —Kristine Thomason, assistant editor
6
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
"My favorite lip balm is the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm (in Red Dahlia). I can’t stand the Burt’s Bees plain beeswax balm—too waxy, too sticky—but the tinted one has just the right texture so it glides on smoothly and feels light on your lips. It’s got all-natural ingredients and a hint of scent, and the tint is just enough to look polished but not so much that you have to use a mirror to put it on. I keep one in every bag so I always have it handy." —Jeannie Kim, deputy executive editor
7
Crème de la Mer The Lip Balm
“My lips get insanely dry in winter and so far Crème de la Mer’s The Lip Balm is the only thing I’ve found that rehabs them. It’s not cheap ($60 for a generous-sized pot) but it feels amazing and completely works. I use it during the day underneath my SPF lip balm and lipstick (yes, I’m high maintenance). It also feels amazing on really ragged cuticles." —Lisa Lombardi, executive editor
8
Kiehl's Balm #1
"I hate the way my mouth feels when it doesn't have any lip balm on it, so I go through tube after tube, especially in the winter. There is one balm, though, that I don't need to reapply all that often: Kiehl's Balm #1. I dab some on in the morning, and then reapply after every meal (instead of every hour or so like other balms I've used). The balm soothes my dry lips, and also provides high-gloss shine. Sometimes, I layer it over lipstick." —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor