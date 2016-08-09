Beauty experts share their favorite new shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays, moisturizing treatments, and more.
We know you're always on the lookout for the latest styling cream, oil, or dry shampoo that will help you achieve your best hair ever. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know which formulas are really worth the money. That's why we asked a team of beauty experts to round up their favorite hair care products that will not only repair any damage your locks have endured (thanks, flat iron!), but also help keep strands shiny, smooth, and healthy. Read on for their top picks of the best shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays, moisturizing treatments, and more.
Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Paul Cucinello, celebrity hairstylist and creative director of Chris Chase Salon in New York City.
1
Herbal Essences Naked Clean & Refresh Shampoo
A clarifying shampoo that nixes buildup without drying? Yes! "I use it when I need a clean slate," says Blitzer.
2
Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Conditioner
Exactly what you want from a conditioner: soft, shiny strands that don't feel weighted down.
3
Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Mask
Honey, royal jelly, and propolis restore weak strands. "The differences makes the five minutes so worth it," Blitzer says.
4
Dove Hair Refresh + Care Detox & Purify Dry Shampoo
"It brushes through clean," explains Wolfer, "so you can skip a few washes without any powdry residue."
5
Pantene Pro-V Style Series Airspray (Level 2 Hold)
You know tha telltale sticky feeling hairspray can leave behind? This one doesn't do that. And it gives just enough hold.
6
Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Creme
"Two words: runway hair," says celebrity hairstylist Paul Cucinello. It creates "impressive volume."
7
Tresemme Botanique Damage Recovery Oil Elixir
"Dry, lifeless hair is transformed into silky, shiny locks you can run your fingers through all day," raves Cucinello.
8
OGX Gravity-Defying & Hydration + O2 Weightless Oil + Lifting Tonic
"This stuff made my client's hair look and feel like twice the amount of hair," says Cucinello. "It held for three full days."
9
ColorProof Baobab Heal & Repair Leave-In Treatment
The key player is antioxidant-packed baobab, which smoothes strands and makes color like new.
10
The Beachwaver S1.25
"I can finally say I have a magic wand," Cucinello gushes. The bigger barrel on this automatic curling iron makes achieving undone waves actually effortless.