The 4 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin, According to Dermatologists

Applying foundation can feel like a double-edged sword for those with blemish-prone skin: You want to conceal redness and old acne scars, but also don't want to put anything on your face that could cause existing breakouts to flare up (or worse, trigger a new crop of pimples).

Luckily, experts say that there are foundations that can minimize the appearance of breakouts without making them worse. The key is to look for formulas that contain skin-soothing ingredients (think chamomile or aloe vera) to calm redness, as well as pimple-fighting salicylic acid to prevent new zits from forming.

While makeup won't make your blemishes go away, these dermatologist-approved foundations for oily, acne-prone skin will help flawlessly cover them up without making them worse or causing new ones to appear. Here, four picks they recommend, including a few under-$10 drugstore finds.