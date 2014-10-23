4 Face Sheet Masks For Gorgeous Skin

What's all the fuss about the new sheet masks? Besides being virtually mess-free, dummyproof, and travel-friendly, these single-use masks take skin transformation to a whole new level. "The fabric sheets are soaked in serum—a light liquid made of very small molecules—so ingredients penetrate faster and more deeply than a standard cream or gel mask," says New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD.

There's one for every skin concern. Here, four to try.

Reboot aging skin

Must-try product: Le Mieux Moisture Infusion mask ($25; myskincarebox.com)

Why we love it: Made for sensitive and stressed skin, it's packed with luxe ingredients like marine collagen and caviar extract to firm lines and make dull skin glow.

Give eyes a lift

Must-try product: Shiseido Pure Retinol Express Smoothing eye masks ($17.50 for 3 sets; sephora.com)

Why we love it: Moisture-rich and spiked with retinol, these lima bean-shaped pads (sized to fit the undereye area) smooth out crow's-feet and diminish dark circles.

Firm up your neck

Must-try product: Rodial Glamtox neck masks ($56; ulta.com)

Why we love it: A clever cocktail of wrinkle-fighting peptides and wheat protein temporarily tightens crepey neck skin.

Fill in smile lines

Must-try product: Sulwhasoo Microdeep Intensive Filling Cream & Patch ($195; neimanmarcus.com)

Why we love it: Hydrating hyaluronic acid in this 30-day cream-and-patch duo plumps smile lines, while red ginseng stimulates collagen to help iron out wrinkles long-term.

