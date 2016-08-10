The Best Skincare Products for Cleansing, Anti-Aging, Moisturizing, and More

Claire Benoist

Beauty experts share their favorite skincare products for every complexion concern, from combating fine lines to clearing up acne.

Lisa DeSantis
August 10, 2016

When it comes to getting a perfectly clear complexion, we've got you covered. For this year's Beauty Awards, a team of Health editors and beauty experts selected the very best skincare products on the market for your face—from a luxe anti-aging cream to revitalizing serum to the perfect gentle-but-effective makeup remover. The result? Noticeably softer, smoother, and younger-looking skin that has a healthy glow.

Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Deepica Mutyala, TV host and beauty vlogger at youtube.com/deepicam; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professors of dermatology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

1
Neutrogena Fragrance Free Makeup Cleansing Towelettes

Neutrogena.com

"These even removed three coats of my waterproof mascara," says dermatologist Jessica Wu, MD. Sold!

available at neutrogena.com $7
2
Aveda Tulsara Oleation Oil

Aveda.com

Fear cleansing with an oil? Not anymore: "This effectively dissolved and melted my makeup—no oil slick, no residue," reports dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD.

available at aveda.com $49
3
Skin + Pharmacy Advanced Anti-Aging Restoring Retinol Wipes

CVS.com

A gentle form of retinol in an easy-to-swipe-on pad, it's "not the least bit drying or irritating," notes Dr. Fusco.

available at cvs.com $20
4
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Volume Filler Night Cream

Loreal.com

What you get: amped-up moisture (thanks to a megadose of hyaluronic acid) and less intense lines by a.m.

available at ulta.com $25
5
BareMinerals SkinLongevity Vital Power Infusion

Bareminerals.com

"In a word, it's insta-radiance," says Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director. "A quick wake-up call for dull skin."

available at sephora.com $48
6
Clarisonic Mia FIT

Clarisonic.com

The classic cleansing brush got a (mini) makeover. Testers loved that it was small enough to throw in a gym bag but still just as efficient as its predecessors.

available at clarisonic.com $219
7
Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream

Olay.com

This vitamin- and peptide-packed formula goes to town de-puffing, smoothing, and brightening. Bonus: its lightweight consistency.

available at walmart.com $25
8
Beauty 360 Exfoliate with Blood Orange Dual-Action Facial Cloths

CVS.com

One side cleanses; the other sloughs away dead skin so gently. Dr. Fusco is sold: "Wipe and toss—no mess!"

available at cvs.com $8
9
Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Crème Cleanser

Target.com

The ultimate cleanser victory? "My skin wasn't tight or dry and didn't even need moisturizer after," Dr. Fusco reports.

available at target.com $10
10
Simple Dual Effect Eye Make-Up Remover

CVS.com

Thanks to the oil-plus-water formula, "it dissolves long-wear liner without leaving lids greasy," beauty blogger Deepica Mutyala says.

available at target.com $7
11
Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment

katesomerville.com

These portable hygienic swabs pack a generous dose of bacteria-killing sulfur and alpha hydroxy acids.

available at sephora.com $40
12
Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart

Elizabetharden.com

Its zinc, titanium dioxide, and antioxidants are "a triple threat against UV rays and pollutants," says Dr. Wu.

available at macys.com $68
13
GlamGlow Gravitymud

Sephora.com

This chrome colored mask "makes for a great selfie," jokes Mutyala, but it was the tightening and slightly lifted appearance after one use that won her over.

available at sephora.com $69
14
StriVectin Multi-Action Restorative Cream

Strivectin.com

Oust everything from dullness to wrinkles with this powerhouse formula that plumps up lines, revives glow, and firms over time.

available at strivectin.com $95
15
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel with SPF 15

Neutrogena.com

Ideal under makeup, this hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer sinks right in for "hydration without oiliness," says Dr. Wu.

available at target.com $18
