The Best New Eyeliners for Summer

Simon Songhurst Photography Ltd
Getty Images

Perfect your eyeliner routine with new pencils that leave a big impact. 

April 13, 2017

Plain old pencil? Puh-leeze! These days, eyeliners come with a crazy variety of specialized tips, from micro to oversize and even multipronged, so it’s easier than ever to achieve exactly the look you want. #Makeupgoals, met! 

1
Tarte So Fine Micro Liner

Tartecosmetics.com

Reminiscent of a calligraphy pen, this tool has a point that tapers to a teeny-tiny head, making it perfect for both subtle lining and a flawless winged cat-eye. 

available at tartecosmetics.com $22
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Black Velvet Liner

Lorealparisusa.com

The wider felt tip gives a graphic but plush-edged look for a softer line. Depending on how you hold the pen, you can get lines of different thicknesses.

available at target.com $9
SHOP NOW

3
Hard Candy Bold & Gorgeous Felt Tip

Hardcandy.com

Want high drama? Each sphere in this unique three-ball applicator holds more color than a typical liquid liner, delivering a super-bold, super-dark line. 

available at walmart.com $5
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up