This Is the Only Pencil I Trust for Full, Natural-Looking Brows

When full, fierce eyebrows became all the rage a few years ago, I admit to being guilty of drawing on some pretty dark, boxy brows. "Natural" was last word you would have used to describe my look—I was trying to channel Cara Delevingne, but the result was more permanent marker than supermodel.

It didn’t take long for me to see myself in pictures and realize my brows were way too much. But finding the perfect product for a more subtle look turned out to be a lot harder. A few powders, pomades, and fiber gels later, I finally stumbled upon BROWFOOD Ultra Fine Pencil Duo by LashFOOD, and my brow game changed for the better.

Dermstore

To buy: $24; dermstore.com or net-a-porter.com

I had been concerned that using a pencil would give me an unnatural, drawn-on look, but I couldn't have been more wrong. The thin twist-up tip is perfect for sketching out hairs, and it’s quick and easy to fill in sparse areas brought on by past over-plucking sessions. Once I make sure the shape is filled in, I usually set the look using IT Cosmetics Brow Power Pomade ($24, macys.com). This clear gel ensures that my real hairs stay in place, and the spoolie applicator blends for an even more realistic finish. The result: Totally natural-looking brows that last all day without fading.

Bella Gerard

As you can see in the before-and-after photos above, getting a sculpted look is easy—I paired this look with a quick swipe of stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Grace ($24; sephora.com) and felt like my makeup looked professionally done, but it took just a few minutes. Along with the brow pencil’s fine tip, the product is dual-sided, which means I get two pencils for the price of one. I wear the color Taupe and always use the lighter shade at the front of my brow and the darker shade on the ends. If I’m rocking a no-makeup makeup look, I use the lighter side all over; but for a night-out statement, I can use the darker hue without worrying that it will overpower my face. As an added bonus, the formula is sulfate-free and packed with green tea, which means it never feels dry or flaky.

Before I mastered this technique, filling in my brows was the most dreaded part of my getting-ready routine. Now, I frequently get compliments about how subtle yet full they look. I’ve never been to a salon to get my brows professionally waxed, and rely solely on at-home tweezing for maintenance—so when friends started asking me where I got my brows done, I knew I'd found a product I would stick with for a long time.