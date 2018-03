These Dry Shampoos Actually Clean Your Hair

A dry shampoo that actually cleans your hair? That’s the idea behind new formulas like Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo ($22; sephora.com) and Unwash Dry Cleanser ($28; unwash.com). Unlike traditional versions, which mask gunk with powder, these cling to oils and sweat to pull them away from strands so hair feels and looks clean.

How can that possibly work? “They contain a small amount of alcohol,” explains cosmetic chemist Ni’Kita Wilson, “which breaks up the grime and allows the absorptive ingredients—such as zeolite or volcanic ash—to remove it.” In fact, our tester found that her hair looked just as good on the third day post-wash as it did on the first.