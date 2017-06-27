The Best Drugstore Face Washes, According to Dermatologists

No need to shell out big bucks for a great cleanser. These drugstore face washes are affordable and dermatologist-approved.

From luxurious anti-aging serums to face masks to eye creams, there are many splurge-worthy skincare products out there. But you shouldn't discount (no pun intended) drugstore brands, which can also deliver impressive results. According to Francesca Fusco, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, this is especially true when it comes to facial cleansers. "I tell my patients that since cleansers have short contact time with the face and end up down the drain, they can save significantly with a drugstore brand that will give equal results to pricey department store brands," she explains.

To find out which drugstore face washes really stand out, we asked dermatologists to share their favorites. Read on for their top picks.