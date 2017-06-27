The Best Drugstore Face Washes, According to Dermatologists

No need to shell out big bucks for a great cleanser. These drugstore face washes are affordable and dermatologist-approved.
From luxurious anti-aging serums to face masks to eye creams, there are many splurge-worthy skincare products out there. But you shouldn't discount (no pun intended) drugstore brands, which can also deliver impressive results. According to Francesca Fusco, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, this is especially true when it comes to facial cleansers. "I tell my patients that since cleansers have short contact time with the face and end up down the drain, they can save significantly with a drugstore brand that will give equal results to pricey department store brands," she explains.
To find out which drugstore face washes really stand out, we asked dermatologists to share their favorites. Read on for their top picks.
1
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
"Cetaphil is a gold standard," says Dr. Fusco. "It's versatile in that it can be rinsed off, wiped with a tissue, or wiped with a damp cloth [to remove it]." What's more, the fragrance-free formula is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.
2
Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel
Dr. Fusco recommends this face wash for acne-prone skin. "It deep cleanses and has a pH which respects the skin's natural balance," she says.
3
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
"My favorite drugstore face wash is CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. It contains ceramides (which repair and protect the skin's barrier) and hyaluronic acid (which help keep skin hydrated).
4
Dove Men+Care Hydrate Face Wash
"I love Dove and CeraVe since they're great for all skin types, gentle, and non-irritating," says Brooke Jackson, MD, a Durham, North Carolina-based dermatologist. This under-$5 cleanser combats dry skin with a foamy lather.
5
Dove Beauty Bar
Dr. Fusco also loves Dove cleansers, and says the classic bar soap can be a great choice. "If I could only pick one drugstore brand for all skin types and ages, it would be Dove," she says. "The formula is gentle enough for all skin types."