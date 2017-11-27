The 8 Best Drugstore Face Masks Under $10

You know the drill: You went to the drugstore for just one thing, and somehow ended up with a full cart. Here, eight masks you don't have to feel bad about stocking up on.

Ever since Korean beauty products made their way stateside, face masks have been everywhere, from sheet masks to clay masks to cream formulas. We love that you can use masks to really tailor your skincare regimen for your skin's specific needs, or even multi-mask (using different masks on certain spots, such as clay on your T-zone and honey on dry patches) if you feel so inclined. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to get a quality face mask; many of the best ones are available at drugstores for $10 or less. Here, eight of our all-time favorites.

1
Yes To Grapefruit 2-Step Single Use Face Kit All About Face!

Yes To Grapefruit 2-Step Single Use Face Kit All About Face!

This two-step mask is ideal for anyone who wants to brighten a dull complexion or get rid of stubborn acne marks. Step one is a scrub that will prep skin for the second step, a peel. The heavy-hitter ingredient is grapefruit, which is high in vitamin C and known for its brightening power.

2
Freeman Feeling Beautiful Facial Anti-Stress Mask Dead Sea Minerals

Freeman's

The lavender and bergamot fragrance provides instant zen (hence the "anti-stress" name). And while you chill with it on for about ten minutes, Dead Sea minerals work to control sebum production and balance hydration.

3
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Mud Mask

Amazon.com

Think of this mask as an instant hit of moisture for dry, irritated skin. Raw Shea butter is packed with essential fatty acids to repair skin, while cocoa butter smooths and frankincense and myrrh help calm redness.

4
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask, Glow Boosting

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask, Glow-Boosting

Because who doesn't want their skin to glow? Just one of these sheet masks packs half a bottle of serum formulated with hyaluronic acid to help retain water for plump, hydrated skin.

5
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask

As we age, skin loses its firmness and elasticity. Enter this overnight mask. While you sleep, the formula clings to the contours of the face like a corset to lift and firm. Don't be surprised if you notice a more taut appearance by morning.

6
Formula 10.0.6 Skin Brightening Peel Mask Papaya Citrus

Formula 10.0.6 Skin Brightening Peel Mask

Clogged pores are no fun, and no matter how much you scrub, sometimes you need something extra. This peel-off mask tightens as it dries, making like a suction cup when you peel it off to reveal a smoother, clear complexion.

7
Masqueology Vita Clarifying Cream Mask

Masqueology Vita Clarifying Cream Mask

Free radical damage can lead to premature aging. To fight the effects, this cream mask contains the anti-inflammatory ingredient adenosine, plus vitamin E to hydrate and niacinamide to brighten dark spots and reverse hyperpigmentation.

8
nügg Hydrating Lip Mask

nügg Hydrating Lip Mask

When lip balm simply isn't enough, reach for this nourishing lip mask. Slather on the thick cream and tissue it off after twenty minutes to reveal a smoother, softer pout thanks to coconut oil, shea butter, and licorice root extract.

