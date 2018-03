While we love a good splurge on luxe eye cream or so-worth-it facial oil, we also can't resist a beauty bargain. And the good news is that it's easier than ever to stock your medicine cabinet with wallet-friendly beauty picks. Whether it's up-and-coming trends like brow gel and micellar water or classic must-haves like lipstick and foundation, you can score tried-and-true makeup and skincare for less than it costs to buy a salad for lunch.

Here, we asked professional makeup artists to share their all-time favorite drugstore beauty finds. You'll find the perfect mascara, creamy BB cream, pigment-packed lip balm, and much more on this list. What you won't find: anything that rings in over $15.

RELATED: The Best Drugstore Lipsticks for Under $10