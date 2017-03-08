The Best Drugstore Lipsticks for Under $10, According to Makeup Artists

A good lipstick is hard to come by—some feather, others smudge, and some just make you feel like you've spread sticky putty all over your pout (ew). Add affordability into the mix, and you're really in a bind; the top-rated lipsticks on Sephora.com will all set you back over $20 apiece.

That doesn't mean you can't find a high-quality lipstick for less. Makeup artists would know: it's their job to scout out the best beauty buys, no matter the brand, and many of the pros we spoke to have drugstore lipsticks they love. Read on for their picks.