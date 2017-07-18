The Best Curling Irons, According to Hairstylists

Get effortless, shiny waves with these hairstylist-approved curling irons and wands.
The goal: perfect curls that aren't too tight, yet won't fall out midday. Although the pros may have some tricks up their sleeves as far as technique and styling products to achieve gorgeous curls, having the right tool at your disposal is half the battle. We asked experts to share which curling irons (which have a clamp to hold hair in place) or wands (which do not have a clamp) they keep in their kits. Here, the five tools they swear by for effortless waves with plenty of body and shine.
1
Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch
"This iron is hands-down my favorite hot tool. Whether I'm creating my effortlessly cool waves and bends or a glammed-up Veronica Lake red carpet moment, it’s my go-to. The detachable clamp makes the iron so versatile and the size makes the perfect wave. This iron does it ALL!"
—Xavier Velasquez from the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon
2
Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron
"All a curling iron needs to be is HOT, durable, affordable, and easy to find. In other words, I don't want to have to hunt it down every time I need to replace one. Hot Tools meets all of those requirements and has never let me down. The curling iron barrel size I use depends on the type of hair I’m styling."
—Tyler Laswell, TRESemmé Stylist
"I love Hot Tools curling irons because they have a wide variety of sizes, as well as professional and non-pro styles. They have the ability to go from low to very high temperatures and retain heat well. This iron is a classic old school design."
—Andre Walker, co-creator of Andre Walker Hair Gold System
3
GHD Curve Curling Iron
"The tri-zone technology allows the iron to heat up evenly from three different places across the iron, meaning my curls and waves are uniform and consistent throughout the strand of hair."
—Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Stylist
"It leaves my clients with long-lasting beach curls, but that's not all: hair is left with an unreal sheen that overall makes strands look healthier and less damaged."
—Lucy Garcia Planck, hairstylist at Salon Bergdorf Goodman
4
Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Waver
"It can make waves really quickly, so it's great when you're in a time crunch, but still want to look good. It's also perfect for people at home that have trouble curling their own hair—all you have to do is stick a section of hair between the indented plates and clamp down."
—Siobhán Quinlan, creative director at Art + Autonomy Salon
5
T3 Whirl Trio
"I love the T3 Whirl Trio for the barrel size variance and ability to leave the ends out while wrapping hair around it for a softer, effortless-looking curl. And because it's interchangeable, you have the option to attach a wand barrel or a traditional barrel with the clip."
—Pearson Knight, celebrity hairstylist