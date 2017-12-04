I've Tried Countless Concealers—These Are the 8 That Actually Cover My Acne Scars

I used to struggle with cystic acne, and would cake my face with tons of makeup to hide the painful blemishes. Eventually, birth control, medication, and cortisone shots helped fight my breakouts once and for all, and I was eager to let my pimple-free skin breathe. The only problem? My acne might have been gone, but dark red scars remained all over my cheeks.

I was very lucky to not have any scars that took the form of indentations in the skin, but the hyperpigmentation was major—and that was frustrating, since my skin still looked like it was covered in blemishes even though it was now smooth to the touch. Thankfully, over the years, I've discovered the best skincare products to balance my skin tone, as well as the best makeup to mask still-recovering scars. Below, my tried-and-true concealers for making acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and dark marks flawlessly disappear, selected after many, many wear tests by yours truly.