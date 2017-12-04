I've Tried Countless Concealers—These Are the 8 That Actually Cover My Acne Scars

Scarring and hyperpigmentation are no match for these flawless full-coverage concealers.
I used to struggle with cystic acne, and would cake my face with tons of makeup to hide the painful blemishes. Eventually, birth control, medication, and cortisone shots helped fight my breakouts once and for all, and I was eager to let my pimple-free skin breathe. The only problem? My acne might have been gone, but dark red scars remained all over my cheeks.
I was very lucky to not have any scars that took the form of indentations in the skin, but the hyperpigmentation was major—and that was frustrating, since my skin still looked like it was covered in blemishes even though it was now smooth to the touch. Thankfully, over the years, I've discovered the best skincare products to balance my skin tone, as well as the best makeup to mask still-recovering scars. Below, my tried-and-true concealers for making acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and dark marks flawlessly disappear, selected after many, many wear tests by yours truly.
1
tarte Shape Tape
Meet my Holy Grail concealer: This incredible product effortlessly combats hyperpigmentation, and a little goes a long way. I dare you to find a makeup tutorial on YouTube where the beauty guru isn’t using Shape Tape for some part of their coverage routine. I love the oversized doe foot applicator, too, which makes concealing the scars that spread across my cheeks a breeze. And with 14 different shades, it's an amazing heavy-duty pick for all skin tones.
2
Urban Decay NAKED Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer
Urban Decay has a reputation for creating wonderful full-coverage formulas, and the NAKED Skin line works to erase imperfections while looking (and feeling) totally weightless. This is a great go-to, available in 14 shades to effortlessly mask acne scars, active breakouts, and dark circles.
3
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer
If you prefer a thicker formula, this little tube is your dream concealer. For me, a tiny dab of product covers an entire cluster of scarring—and the coverage lasts all day. I set the somewhat-sticky product with a powder for a flawless finish that’s become my go-to for special occasions. Bonus: It's available in 16 shades.
4
RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation
This small jar is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, which is one reason why I’m such a fan. I love keeping this product in my makeup bag when I'm traveling, and I know I’ll get the same great coverage and blurring finish as with my other favorites, but in convenient packaging. This little gem comes in eight shades and can also be used all-over as foundation.
5
Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer
Don't be fooled: Despite drugstore prices, Maybelline's coverage can compete with high-end brands. The entire Fit Me! line offers incredible full coverage with a natural finish, and this concealer comes in six shades for a fresh, light look.
6
Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Créme
Out of all my favorites, this concealer has the largest shade range, with 20 colors and an additional White Out shade that can be mixed with other shades to customize your perfect match. Kat Von D is a tattoo-artist-turned-beauty-mogul, and she’s shown on her Instagram how the Lock-It line can cover up tattoos effortlessly—so I was hardly surprised to see this product eliminate all signs of hyperpigmentation and totally transform my skin into a blank canvas.
7
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Correcting Cream
I used this product in an acne scar coverage video when my scarring was more severe, and it’s also known for delivering impressive results in before-and-after photos on social media. The matte base is perfect for neutralizing scars under foundation.
8
COVER FX Custom Cover Drops
Technically this isn't a concealer, but these pigmented drops are my secret weapon for adding coverage to other foundations, concealers, and more. Just a few drops can magically up the coverage on even the most lightweight formulas. If you struggle with masking scars or hyperpigmentation but are loyal to your current foundation or concealer, incorporating this add-in into your routine can help.