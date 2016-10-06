The Best Concealers for Under $10, According to Makeup Artists

Make your dark circles vanish (minus the hefty price tag) with these expert-recommended drugstore concealers.
We expect the best concealers to make our dark circles vanish, mask pesky breakouts, and even out our skin tone, so it's no wonder these multitaskers often cost a pretty penny. But even professional makeup artists don't always like shelling out for top-dollar beauty products, and depend on reliable drugstore standbys. Here, they share the best drugstore concealers for under $10.
1
L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer
"I'm all about a salmon undertone to conceal dark circles, and L.A. Girl nails it with this one. The formulas are totally buildable and they come in a range of tones, so there’s one for anyone who’s looking to achieve a natural looking brighter under eye." —Neil Scibelli, New York City-based makeup artist who has worked with Molly Sims, Elle MacPherson, and other celebrities
2
NYX HD Photogenic Concealer
"The wand applicator makes for a foolproof application every time, and it’s easy to control how much product is used—no caking here. It accommodates a wide range of skin tones, as well as color correctors for sallow skin and redness." —Carissa Ferreri, a Los Angeles- and New York City-based celebrity makeup artist who works with Anna Kendrick, Gina Rodriguez, and many others
3
Physicians Formula Conceal RX
"The creamy texture glides on smoothly resulting in a natural look. It’s perfect if you’re looking for full coverage and long wear. I love using it to cover dark circles and blemishes. Bonus: it’s great for sensitive skin, fragrance-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic so you don’t have to worry about it breaking you out or causing a reaction." —Kristine Cruz, a New York City-based makeup artist who specializes in editorial, advertising, and runway
4
Wet n Wild Illumi-naughty Highlighting & Concealer Pen
"This is an affordable version of a certain click-pen concealer that has gained a cult status. It gives a medium coverage and is creamy in texture. I recommend using it under the eyes to hide dark circles and on the bridge of the nose, cheekbones and eyebrow bone as a subtle highlighter." —Min Min Ma, professional makeup artist who has worked with Hailee Steinfeld and Zosia Mamet
5
L’Oreal True Match Concealer
"I bought this concealer for a last-minute male grooming job I did at Coachella. I picked it up at the drugstore in Palm Springs and fell in love. It's so easy to work with and color match yourself in. The formula wears very well on most skin types and the shade offerings are pretty good, too. I would say it's similar to premium products that simply enhance your natural look." —Katie Jane Hughes, Brooklyn-based makeup artist and manicurist who's worked with Emmy Rossum, Kerry Washington, and more
6
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
"It comes with a domed sponge applicator so you can dab it on without tugging at the delicate skin around the eyes, and it brings a lot of brightness to the area. Consider it your concealer and tool in one. It’s also great for cover-ups throughout the day—simply tap it on a spot and it conceals without much effort." —Jenny Patinkin, a Chicago-based makeup artist who works with ABC, E!Online, and several celebs
7
NYX Dark Circle Concealer
"The lighter shades have peach undertones and the deeper have orange, which are both great at combatting the blue under eyes most people have. The formula is in a pot but it's not thick or dry, and never looks cakey. I like to apply with my ring fingers to warm it up and pat where the under eyes are especially dark, and then blend out. And for $6, you can't beat the price!" —Joanna Simkin, a makeup artist who has worked on projects with Britney Spears and Lady Gaga