The Best Concealers for Under $10, According to Makeup Artists

"The lighter shades have peach undertones and the deeper have orange, which are both great at combatting the blue under eyes most people have. The formula is in a pot but it's not thick or dry, and never looks cakey. I like to apply with my ring fingers to warm it up and pat where the under eyes are especially dark, and then blend out. And for $6, you can't beat the price!" —Joanna Simkin, a makeup artist who has worked on projects with Britney Spears and Lady Gaga