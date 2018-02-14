All Skin Types Can Benefit From Clay Masks—These Are Our Top Picks

Not only is slathering on a face mask a pampering pick-me-up after a long day, but it's great for your skin. From sheet masks to cream masks to masks that harden then peel off, different formulas and ingredients may work better for certain skin types. But experts say there's one type of mask that most people can benefit from: the tried-and-true clay mask.

"Clay masks have a very long history in skincare," says Ted Lain, MD, a dermatologist based in Austin, Texas. "Their drying and astringent properties are used to minimize blemishes, and their anti-inflammatory properties help minimize redness and inflammation."

While clay masks work for all skin types, how often you apply one may vary. For example, people with oily skin and clogged pores may be able to use them daily, while those with normal or dry skin may need to mask less often. Regardless, Dr. Lain tells use that he believes "nearly everyone" can benefit from at least intermittent use of these masks.

Kaolin, charcoal, and rose—oh my! There are quite a few different types of clay to choose from, all with their own unique skin-purifying benefits. Below, we rounded up a list of our favorites, along with a few recommendations from dermatologists. Read on to find the best clay mask for you.