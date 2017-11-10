The Best Braiding Tutorials—Fishtail, French, and More

Braided hairstyles are back in style, and if you don't remember all the techniques you knew when you were younger, we’re here to help. Unlike celebs, most of us don't have a glam team to French braid our strands when we’re feeling lazy. But the good news is that with a little practice,it's easy to create impressive braided hairstyles on your own hair—from fishtail braids to updos and beyond. To create your perfect braid, grab a hair tie (and some patience) and check out these handy video tutorials.
How to do a French braid
The classic French braid is a timeless look by itself, and this basic style is also essential for creating more complicated updos. Follow these simple steps to learn how to pull off this polished braid—and then get ready for your friends to start asking you to braid their hair, too.
How to do a fishtail braid
Flirty, messy, and mermaid-approved, the process of creating a fishtail braid is a little less rigid than that of a French braid, since the looser and piecier the braid gets, the cooler it looks.Best of all, you can rock this style anywhere, from a big meeting to a music festival.
How to do a peek-a-boo braid hairstyle
Wearing your hair down every day can get a little repetitive. Shake things up with this simple, boho-inspired look. The peek-a-boo style can be rocked a million different ways; hide your braids between luxurious curls, or have them stand out against super-straight strands. Guaranteed glam, every time!
How to do a braided half bun
If you’re a fan of sleek, pulled-back styles, this half-updo is for you. Start with a traditional French braid, but make it anything-but-basic by finishing things off with an edgy braided bun. Warning: For trendsetters only.
3 surprisingly chic ways to wear braids
Talk about a triple threat! This video features three fun and easy braided styles to try out once you’ve mastered the basics. Put your fishtail skills to the test with a beachy fishtail side-braid, or opt for a half-up look with a waterfall braid. Another idea: Sweep two basic braids into the loose crown bun to transition your look into an updo that’s perfect for a night out on the town.