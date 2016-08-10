These Are the Best New Skincare Products for Your Body

Beauty experts share their favorite skincare products for your entire body, from a body scrub that turns skin baby-soft to a non-greasy sunscreen.

Get ready to look and feel flawless from head-to-toe! We've rounded up the best products on the market now to keep your skin in tip-top shape. Look out for a luxurious body wash, long-lasting deodorant, exfoliating body scrub, non-greasy sunscreen, and much more from our team of beauty experts.

Meet our experts: Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.