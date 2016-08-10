These Are the Best New Skincare Products for Your Body

Beauty experts share their favorite skincare products for your entire body, from a body scrub that turns skin baby-soft to a non-greasy sunscreen.
Get ready to look and feel flawless from head-to-toe! We've rounded up the best products on the market now to keep your skin in tip-top shape. Look out for a luxurious body wash, long-lasting deodorant, exfoliating body scrub, non-greasy sunscreen, and much more from our team of beauty experts.
Meet our experts: Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.
1
EOS Body Lotion
The super emollient trio of shea butter, vitamin E, and avocado oil "even tamed the flakes on my lizard legs after one use," raves Dr. Wu.
2
Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Body Wash
Oat and chamomile soothe dry, itchy skin. And because this wash is soap-free, explains Dr. Wu, it won't strip your skin of natural oils.
3
First Aid Beauty Cleansing Body Polish with Active Charcoal
"It smells like ash, but works to polish off dead skin," shares Dr. Wu. Plus, "it's less scratchy than other scrubs."
4
Coola Sport SPF 50 Guava Mango Sunscreen
A sunscreen that checks every box, according to Dr. Fusco: "It goes on clear and dries quickly, easily, and not tackily."
5
Tom's of Maine Long Lasting Tea Tree Deoderant
This natural pick stood up to Dr. Fusco's sweat test: fast absorbing and up to 24 hours of odor protection.
6
Restorsea PRO Hand Treatment 10X
The enzymes soften like a champ. "I love that I can text without leaving greasy fingerprints," reports Dr. Wu.
7
Colgate Optic White Platinum High Impact White Toothpaste
This toothpaste cleans and whitens without making teeth feel sensitive, notes beauty blogger Alexis Wolfer.
8
AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum
With notes of uplifting grapefruit and bergamot, says Wolfer, "it embodies the smells of sun and sand."