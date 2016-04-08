7 Life-Changing Ways to Organize Your Cluttered Beauty Products 

If you can't bear the idea of traveling without your entire beauty arsenal, invest in a to-go bag used by the pros. “I like to use the beauty organizer by Miyake Pro," says Daven Mayeda, a New York City-based hair and makeup artist who frequently works on film sets. Best part of this investment: It could also be used to store all your stuff at home. "This is not only a great organizer for me when I’m working on set, but I also use it at home to keep all of my beauty and bath products organized. I’m not a fan of cluttered medicine cabinets and showers, so I put all of my essentials in this little tote and bring it into the bathroom every time I get ready. When I’m done, I just tuck it away into a cupboard! It’s a one-stop shop.”