10 Beauty Oils That Will Transform Your Skin and Hair

Far from greasy, these products will leave you with shinier hair and younger-looking skin.
For the longest time, we've been trying to stop our bodies from producing too much oil. These days, though, oils are a definite beauty do—even for people who've struggled with shiny skin and greasy hair. Beauty experts have discovered that certain oils have anti-aging and hydrating properties when applied topically to the body.
When shopping for beauty oils, just beware not all products are compatible with your skin and hair type. Some oils might work better for people who run dry, while others are designed for oil-prone skin. Likewise, certain oils work better at night as opposed to daytime.
To take out some of the guesswork, here's a selection of our favorite hair and body oils that work well with all skin and hair types.
1
Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Want to wake with fresh youthful skin when you rise? This 99.8% naturally derived and paraben-free face oil goes to work while you slumber, leaving you with a fresh face to start the day. This product is compatible with all skin types and can be used on your face, neck, décolletage, and hands.
2
Moroccanoil Treatment
Besides the skin, hair can also benefit from the use of oil. With this treatment, you use the powers of argan oil as a conditioner, styler, or finishing tool depending on what you need for the day. Plus it’s alcohol-, sulfate-, phosphate-, and paraben-free—hooray!
3
Pixi By Petra Glow Mist
Spritz on after you’ve applied makeup for a dewy finish, or use before bed for a hydrating addition to your skincare regime. Made with 13 natural oils plus aloe vera, this mist is a must for anyone who has dull skin.
4
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil
Remove the day’s grime and makeup sans soap (even waterproof mascara!) with this Korean oil. It contains orange peel extract to improve circulation and apricot seed oil to help exfoliate dead skin cells.
5
Clarins Body Treatment Oil Anti Eau
Slather on this blend of three oils (broom, geranium, and marjoram) to stimulate and firm skin, leaving you energized and ready to go. It’s great for when you want to show off your legs.
6
Lancome Juicy Shaker Pigment Infused Bi-Phased Lip Oil
We bet you've never seen a lip tint quite like this before! Shake up this cute container to soak the applicator sponge with the blend of five oils (peach kernel, sweet almond, apricot, cranberry, and muscat rose). In addition to a dose of color (there are 17 to choose from!), the oil keeps your lips soft and smooth.
7
Ole Henriksen Pure Truth Vitamin C Youth Activating Oil
Rose hip oil is the star of this super-hydrating anti aging-treatment. It quickly absorbs into the skin and leaves you with visibly reduced lines and increased suppleness.
8
Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil
If your cuticles and nails are brittle and dry, try adding cuticle oil to your daily routine to help strengthen nails. You'll have a healthier looking manicure in days.
9
Kopari Coconut Sheer Oil
All hail the power of coconut oil! This multitasking oil, which can be smoothed onto your face, neck, nails, and hair, also has help from Shea butter and fruit extracts. (Can't get enough of coconut oil? Be sure to check out the best coconut oil beauty products.)
10
bbrowbar Nourishing Brow Oil
Overplucked your brows? Apply this treatment at night to strengthen and condition brow hairs with sweet almond and rosemary oils.