These Luxurious Bar Soaps Will Have You Ditching Body Wash

Get ready to fall in love with bar soap all over again: these new varieties cleanse and soften skin with ingredients like argan oil and activated charcoal.
If you're a bit bored of sudsing up with liquid body wash, you're in luck—suddenly, bar soaps are everywhere again. Fans of bar soap love that these products tend to last a long time in your shower and have seriously moisturizing formulas. And with luxe packaging and unique ingredients like argan oil and activated charcoal, the newest bar soaps aren't quite like the ones your mom used to use. These varieties will leave skin feeling clean, super-soft, and never dried-out, even during the coldest winter months. As a bonus, they smell incredible, so you'll feel like you just came from a day at the spa. Here, three of our top picks to get your hands on this winter.
1
Dove Dry Oil Beauty Bar
The classic Dove bar soap has been upgraded: The brand's new Dry Oil Beauty Bars are packed with argan oil for even more moisturizing benefits.
2
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Soap
This luxury bar soap perfect for days when you want to turn your bath into a floral-scented spa experience. It also makes a great gift for fans of the brand's popular Flowerbomb fragrance.
3
Purxury Detox Charcoal Soap
Activated charcoal draws out gunk from pores without being too harsh for sensitive skin. (The gorgeous packaging doesn't hurt, either!)