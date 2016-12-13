12 Baby Products Dermatologists Recommend to Adults

Babies have delicate skin that's prone to rashes, irritation, dryness, and chafing—which is why skincare products designed for newborns are usually free of chemicals, dyes, and fragrances. But baby skincare isn't limited to, well, babies. Many dermatologists actually recommend these formulas to their adult patients. "When patients hear I recommend a baby product for sensitive skin, they are a bit pleasantly surprised," says Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Read on for recommendations from Dr. Fusco and other top dermatologists.