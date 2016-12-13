12 Baby Products Dermatologists Recommend to Adults

Shop the baby aisle for skincare essentials like cleansers, lotions, and sunscreens.
Babies have delicate skin that's prone to rashes, irritation, dryness, and chafing—which is why skincare products designed for newborns are usually free of chemicals, dyes, and fragrances. But baby skincare isn't limited to, well, babies. Many dermatologists actually recommend these formulas to their adult patients. "When patients hear I recommend a baby product for sensitive skin, they are a bit pleasantly surprised," says Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Read on for recommendations from Dr. Fusco and other top dermatologists.
1
Weleda White Mallow Body Lotion
"Weleda White Mallow Body Lotion is an excellent product for normal skin, sensitive skin, and reactive skin, and for patients who suffer from eczema flare-ups. The formulation is very lightweight, so it's suitable for use all year round. It is fragrance-free and 95% organic with mallow extracts, coconut oil, and seed oils.” —Dr. Fusco
2
Cetaphil Baby Ultra Moisturizing Wash
"I have been borrowing my son’s Cetaphil Baby Ultra Moisturizing Wash because not only does the soft scent of calendulas remind me of him post-bath, but it rinses clean, leaving my skin feeling super-soft all day. This wash delivers a hint of Vitamin B5 and is paraben-, colorant-, and mineral oil-free, so it’s perfect for daily use." –Dendy Engelman, MD, Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
3
Johnson’s Baby Oil
"Many women use oil to remove eye makeup. If this is the technique you choose, go for a baby-safe formula that won’t irritate the eye area or leave your eyelids dry. Johnson's baby oil is a classic." – Brian Zelickson, MD, Founder of MD Complete Skincare
4
Babyganics Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
"Babyganics Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is a great physical sunscreen that has a high concentration of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. It's easy to carry with you and easy to apply. It's great for sports like skiing and biking.” —Debra Jaliman, MD, author of Skin Rules
5
SebaMed Baby Cream Extra Soft
"I use SebaMed Baby Cream Extra Soft as a double-duty product. Babies get exceptionally dry skin, and this cream is much thicker than your average adult body lotion. It will moisturize instantly, and maintain a moisture barrier that lasts all day. It also gives skin a subtle sheen, which looks beautiful on legs and arms, especially this time of year when we are starting to wear skirts and sleeveless tops for the first time in months." —Marnie B. Nussbaum, MD
6
Ambassador Baby Hairbrush
"Those small very, very soft baby brushes for infants can make a nice facial brush!" —Dr. Fusco
7
Mustela Stelatopia Moisturizing Cream
"Cream Cleanser is great for people with sensitive skin because it is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and is made with very mild ingredients. It also contains glycerin so it's very moisturizing. It can be used for the face or body." —Dr. Jaliman
8
Be Good Be Polite Natural Cleansing Wash
"Body wash that is designed for infant skin can be good for sensitive skin too, because it most likely contains a gentle formula that leaves skin soft. This one contains no parabens, phthalates, or petrochemicals." —Dr. Zelickson
9
Cetaphil Baby Moisturizing Oil
"Oil is one of my favorite ways to hydrate the skin instantly and the Cetaphil Baby Moisturizing Oil, does just the trick. This lightweight oil has the perfect blend of organic calendula, natural almond and sunflower oils. It’s my new after shower go-to!" –Dr. Engelman
10
Aveeno Daily Baby Moisture Lotion
"Aveeno Daily Baby Moisture Lotion contains glycerin and is very moisturizing. It also contains oatmeal, which is very soothing to the skin." —Dr. Jaliman
11
Weleda Baby Calendula Face Cream
"I recommend Weleda Calendula Face Cream, which has essential fatty acids derived from organic sweet almond oil, and is easily absorbed. This is my go to moisturizer after peels, lasers, and resurfacing treatments. It nourishes and hydrates.” —Dr. Fusco
12
Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes
"Baby wipes can be an alternative for makeup wipes if you’re all out. (However, you should always wash your face before bed, since wipes will not thoroughly cleanse the face.) Baby wipes can also be used to wipe your hands off after applying makeup, or to freshen up after a workout." —Dr. Zelickson