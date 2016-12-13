12 Baby Products Dermatologists Recommend to Adults

Getty Images

Shop the baby aisle for skincare essentials like cleansers, lotions, and sunscreens. 

Dwyer Frame
December 13, 2016

Babies have delicate skin that's prone to rashes, irritation, dryness, and chafing—which is why skincare products designed for newborns are usually free of chemicals, dyes, and fragrances. But baby skincare isn't limited to, well, babies. Many dermatologists actually recommend these formulas to their adult patients. "When patients hear I recommend a baby product for sensitive skin, they are a bit pleasantly surprised," says Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Read on for recommendations from Dr. Fusco and other top dermatologists. 

1
Weleda White Mallow Body Lotion

Target.com

"Weleda White Mallow Body Lotion is an excellent product for normal skin, sensitive skin, and reactive skin, and for patients who suffer from eczema flare-ups. The formulation is very lightweight, so it's suitable for use all year round. It is fragrance-free and 95% organic with mallow extracts, coconut oil, and seed oils.” —Dr. Fusco

available at target.com $17
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Cetaphil Baby Ultra Moisturizing Wash

Drugstore.com

"I have been borrowing my son’s Cetaphil Baby Ultra Moisturizing Wash because not only does the soft scent of calendulas remind me of him post-bath, but it rinses clean, leaving my skin feeling super-soft all day. This wash delivers a hint of Vitamin B5 and is paraben-, colorant-, and mineral oil-free, so it’s perfect for daily use." –Dendy Engelman, MD, Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery

available at target.com $4
SHOP NOW

3
Johnson’s Baby Oil

Walmart.com

"Many women use oil to remove eye makeup. If this is the technique you choose, go for a baby-safe formula that won’t irritate the eye area or leave your eyelids dry. Johnson's baby oil is a classic." – Brian Zelickson, MD, Founder of MD Complete Skincare

available at walmart.com $5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Babyganics Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

Amazon.com

"Babyganics Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is a great physical sunscreen that has a high concentration of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. It's easy to carry with you and easy to apply. It's great for sports like skiing and biking.” —Debra Jaliman, MD, author of Skin Rules

available at amazon.com $17 for 2
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
SebaMed Baby Cream Extra Soft

Walgreens.com

"I use SebaMed Baby Cream Extra Soft as a double-duty product. Babies get exceptionally dry skin, and this cream is much thicker than your average adult body lotion. It will moisturize instantly, and maintain a moisture barrier that lasts all day. It also gives skin a subtle sheen, which looks beautiful on legs and arms, especially this time of year when we are starting to wear skirts and sleeveless tops for the first time in months." Marnie B. Nussbaum, MD

available at walgreens.com $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Ambassador Baby Hairbrush

Amazon.com

"Those small very, very soft baby brushes for infants can make a nice facial brush!" —Dr. Fusco

available at amazon.com $16
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Mustela Stelatopia Moisturizing Cream

Amazon.com

"Cream Cleanser is great for people with sensitive skin because it is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and is made with very mild ingredients. It also contains glycerin so it's very moisturizing. It can be used for the face or body." —Dr. Jaliman

available at amazon.com $26
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Be Good Be Polite Natural Cleansing Wash

ulta.com

"Body wash that is designed for infant skin can be good for sensitive skin too, because it most likely contains a gentle formula that leaves skin soft. This one contains no parabens, phthalates, or petrochemicals." —Dr. Zelickson

available at ulta.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Cetaphil Baby Moisturizing Oil

Amazon.com

"Oil is one of my favorite ways to hydrate the skin instantly and the Cetaphil Baby Moisturizing Oil,  does just the trick. This lightweight oil has the perfect blend of organic calendula, natural almond and sunflower oils. It’s my new after shower go-to!" –Dr. Engelman

available at target.com $6
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Aveeno Daily Baby Moisture Lotion

Walmart.com

"Aveeno Daily Baby Moisture Lotion contains glycerin and is very moisturizing. It also contains oatmeal, which is very soothing to the skin." —Dr. Jaliman

available at walmart.com $8
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Weleda Baby Calendula Face Cream

Amazon.com

"I recommend Weleda Calendula Face Cream, which has essential fatty acids derived from organic sweet almond oil, and is easily absorbed. This is my go to moisturizer after peels, lasers, and resurfacing treatments. It nourishes and hydrates.” —Dr. Fusco

available at amazon.com $14
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes

Target.com

"Baby wipes can be an alternative for makeup wipes if you’re all out. (However, you should always wash your face before bed, since wipes will not thoroughly cleanse the face.) Baby wipes can also be used to wipe your hands off after applying makeup, or to freshen up after a workout." —Dr. Zelickson

available at target.com $16
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up