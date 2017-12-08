These anti-frizz products won't let summertime heat mess with your good hair day.
As the temperature rises, so does frizz. On a humid summer day, your perfectly blown-out mane can turn into a hot mess as soon as you step out from the air conditioning. To fight back against frizzy hair, we enlisted the help of top hairstylists. Here, they reveal their favorite anti-frizz products so you can have a smooth, flyaway-free summer.
1
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy
“This is a secret of mine, but I’ll share it with you…I sometimes use a pea size amount of Aquaphor on dry hair by rubbing it across my palms and fingers, and then dusting the tips of the hair with my hands. It’s great for smoothing those irritating little frizzes caused by hair breakage.” —Rob Talty, Los Angeles celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Katy Perry and Rooney Mara
2
Alterna Bamboo Smooth Kendi Dry Oil Mist
“I'm kind of obsessed with Alterna Bamboo Kendi Oil. It comes in a spray bottle and I use it on almost everyone. It's so lightweight; it smooths and gives great shine. It's perfect for a blowout, but you can even just spray it on wet hair and let it air dry.” —Davy Newkirk, New York and Los Angeles celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Alba
3
Schwarzkopf BC Repair Rescue Sealed Ends
“For fine to medium hair, try Schwarzkopf's BC Repair Rescue Sealed Ends. This product is lightweight, which makes it great for reducing frizz for people with fine hair. This product contains amino acids as well as panthenol [a form of vitamin B5] to help restore and add needed moisture to dry frizzy hair.” —Tyler Colton, West Hollywood hairstylist, whose A-list clients include Charlize Theron and Eva Longoria
4
CaptainEco 5-Stage Shower Filter
“Chlorine, chloramine, minerals, and impurities in your tap water can dry hair out and make it dull and unmanageable. A good shower filter can help leave hair shinier, smoother, and healthier. It's especially important for color treated or damaged hair to minimize any further drying.” —Nikki Providence, Los Angeles hairstylist, whose clients include Tori Kelly and Florence Welch
5
Kevin.Murphy Easy.Rider Anti-Frizz Crème
“Easy.Rider by Kevin.Murphy is one of my favorite products when battling frizz. The product is water soluble and enhanced with minerals like green tea and biotin. It can be used in all hair types and textures to tame unruly flyaways or polish curls and natural texture. I recommend either applying a little to damp hair before styling, or using it on dry hair to polish off a blowout or sleek pony.” —Kristina Maccaro, freelance hairstylist
6
Bumble and bumble Bb.Curl Pre Style/Re-Style Primer
“I adore Bumble and bumble curl prep, and I use it on clients whether they have curly hair or not since it really controls frizz while also nourishing the strands and defining waves. It’s great on hair that needs a little moisture to activate shine and soften, and it’s awesome whether you have curly hair or not!” —Talty
7
SachaJuan Shine Serum
“For a more polished look frizz control I really am into SachaJuan shine serum. This product smells great, it's super lightweight, gives great shine, and protects the ends of the hair.” —Newkirk
8
Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Oil-In-Cream
“This multi-use cream nourishes and softens the hair. Rapidly absorbed into hair fiber, it re-balances the moisture level of dry hair while providing humidity resistant smoothness and frizz control. The soft, sleek, velvety oil creates a supple touch with high shine and provides UV protection.” —Brian Zinno, Senior Education Director and Principal Stylist at Antonio Prieto Salon
9
Leonor Greyl Serum de Soie Sublimateur
“For medium hair texture I suggest the French brand, Leonor Greyl, the Serum de Soie Sublimateur, which is lightweight with all-natural plant extracts. Most of the ingredients come from sustainable sources from around the world.” —Colton
10
Ouidad Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel
“Helps block humidity from ruining your finished style, it's great as a final coat after your regular styling products. It helps hair dry smoother and helps keep hair from getting frizzy throughout the day by keeping humidity out of the hair. It's made for curly hair and it's genius for any amount of wave or curl. Whether you want your finished look to be straight or curly, it will help you get and stay there.” —Providence
11
Terax Crema Original Moisturizing Daily Conditioner
“When trying to manage naturally frizzy hair, a hydrating conditioner is a must-have for your hair routine. Terax Original Crema Conditioner is your new favorite conditioner. The results are immediate after the first use, leaving your hair smoother and tangle-free all day. This sulfate- and paraben-free conditioner is formulated to hydrate your hair from the inside out, working wonders to combat fizz, improve elasticity, and boost overall hair health.” —Maccaro
12
Sachajuan Finish Cream
“For thick, unruly curls, I suggest Sachajuan Finish Cream. This Swedish-made product has the right balance of moisture to tame any type curls. It's created with different sea algae to help boost moisture and shine.” —Colton
13
Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Crème
“This product is especially fantastic for thicker hair. It absorbs beautifully into hair, restoring it to smooth frizz-free radiance. Even though the Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Crème is super lightweight, remember that a little goes a long way. This olive oil based product has been a staple for myself and clients for years.” –Maccaro
14
No. 4 Fluoro5 Elixer Restore and Repair Oil
“It's a great lightweight serum that helps smooth frizz after the hair is dry, and seal and smooth ends before blowdrying. It's great for all hair types. At tiny doses it's not too heavy for finer hair textures that need a little smoothing.” –Providence
15
Kerastase Nutritive Oleo-Relax
“This serum leaves hair glossy while providing long-lasting frizz control. Only a few drops can transform frizzy, flyaway hair to sleek, shiny locks. The blend of shorea and palm oils hydrate and illuminate the hair while the silicone deviates block out the humidity to keep the frizz at bay.” –Maccaro