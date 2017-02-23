The 9 Anti-Aging Products Our Editors Can’t Live Without

Erase years and look refreshed with our staffers’ favorite formulas.
With so many anti-aging products on the market, it’s hard to determine which formulas are really effective and worth your money. But here at Health, we take our skincare seriously and have collectively tried dozens of anti-aging creams, masks, and other treatments. Our staffers know which products live up to the wrinkle-fighting hype, so we asked them which products they can’t get enough of. Read on to learn which items our editors, who range from twentysomethings to fortysomethings, consider Holy Grail skincare picks.
1
Laura Mercier Repair Crème
"I love the texture of this anti-aging moisturizer—it’s superlight yet very rich. Also, as someone with sensitive skin, I appreciate that this line-fighter doesn’t leave my face raw." —Lisa Lombardi, executive editor
2
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Eye-Brightening Concentrate
“I like to consider myself an eye cream connoisseur of sorts—I started using one at age 16. Since then, I’ve tried different textures, from featherlight gels to rich creams, but this one has a unique silicone feel that makes it super smooth to the touch. The formula delivers anti-aging and brightening benefits thanks to Vitamin C and Haloxyl and helps strengthen the delicate under eye skin. I use this every night and can see a difference in the appearance of my crow’s feet, which despite the early action I’ve taken to prevent, have still managed to creep up on me.” —Lisa DeSantis, assistant beauty editor
3
Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Night
"I received Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Night in a gift bag a couple years ago. I loved the rosy smell and the silky feeling against my skin and worked the product into my nighttime skin care routine. It took me about 3 months to go through the little tub. At that point, I figured I could live without it and went back to using my sub-$10 lotion from the drugstore. That’s when I realized just how well the product worked. Within a week of running out, my skin looked dull, dry, and…older. That’s not something you want to see in your early 30s (or ever, I suppose). So I dropped the $88, and within a few days, my skin was visibly smoother and more radiant." —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor
4
La Mer Moisturizing Crème
“I like the consistency of the product. It is thick, but it absorbs into the skin pretty quickly. I typically use it at night, but sometimes in the winter I’ll use it in the daytime since the wind can be pretty drying. It’s definitely a splurge item, but makes my face feel hydrated and supple.” —Rozalynn S. Frazier, senior fitness editor
5
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Rapid Tone Repair Moisturizer
“I love Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair because it has a mix of wrinkle-fighting retinol and vitamin C to brighten your skin tone. The retinol doesn’t dry out my skin thanks to the moisturizing texture of this product.” —MaryAnn Barone, social media editor
6
Replenix Serum CF
“My dermatologist suggested this product years ago. It uses green tea to help reduce the redness in my skin. Not only did it even out my skin, it helped reduce years of sun damage too. Since it has a high price tag I’ve tried to find less expensive alternatives but I find my skin looks noticeably less vibrant and glowy when I am not using it so it’s worth the splurge to me.”—Dwyer Frame, senior editor
7
Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream
“I use this face cream mainly under the eyes because it’s super hydrating. It’s become a daily addition to my nighttime skincare routine because it brightens and smooths out my undereye skin for a more wide-awake look. It smells luxurious and spa-like and I’ve noticed that since incorporating it into my routine, my concealer applies more seamlessly into my skin.”—Julia Naftulin, assistant editor
8
CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream
“As a beauty editor, you learn very quickly that retinol is a super hero when it comes to anti-aging. You can imagine my disappointment when upon using it, I became a flakey mess. Enter this ceramide-packed cream and my peeling days have become a thing of the past. The texture isn’t too heavy and it acts as a nice makeup primer, too. It’s so hydrating and non-irritating that you would never guess it’s packed with retinol. Another game-changing aspect? It has SPF 30, so you don’t need to worry about applying an additional sunscreen.” —Lisa DeSantis, assistant beauty editor
9
Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Serum
“Sometimes my skin can be oily, so you’d think I’d stay away from using an oil on my face, but I love this product. It has a nice light scent and I use it at night or as my travel serum since flying dries out my skin. I will use it every night when traveling.” —Rozalynn S. Frazier, senior fitness editor