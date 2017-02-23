The 9 Anti-Aging Products Our Editors Can’t Live Without

"I received Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Night in a gift bag a couple years ago. I loved the rosy smell and the silky feeling against my skin and worked the product into my nighttime skin care routine. It took me about 3 months to go through the little tub. At that point, I figured I could live without it and went back to using my sub-$10 lotion from the drugstore. That’s when I realized just how well the product worked. Within a week of running out, my skin looked dull, dry, and…older. That’s not something you want to see in your early 30s (or ever, I suppose). So I dropped the $88, and within a few days, my skin was visibly smoother and more radiant." —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor