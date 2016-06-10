Believe It: Watermelon Hair Looks Just as Awesome as It Sounds

Summer means fruit inspired everything.
Hair dye fatigue and indecision is a real, real thing. But if you're feeling like literally zero hair trends seem new, innovative, or exciting, we may have found the solution. Presenting, fruit-themed hair dye. Instagram users are sharing pictures of themselves hair dye creations inspired by watermelon, which, in addition to making a delish snack, surprisingly makes for one gorgeous beauty look.
With everyone lightening their hair for the summer, this is the perfect way to celebrate the season in its all glory. Watermelon hair looks exactly like how it sounds, as it's inspired by the colors of your favorite melon.
Below, we've got a bunch of photos to get you inspired from subtle (if you can call pink hair subtle) to the more adventurous.
This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.