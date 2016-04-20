Believe It: Rainbow Highlighter Will Be Your New Beauty Obsession

Behold: You can now wear a rainbow on your face. Yes, you read that right, and you can thank the Internet for discovering what may be one of the best beauty finds of the year—a blush by small indie brand Bitter Lace Beauty.

It apparently all started after someone on Reddit saw a photo of the pretty rainbow highlighter on Instagram and asked the Reddit community to help locate the seller. Naturally, the Internet went crazy for it, and the handmade PRISM blush is currenty sold out.

We know, we know. Total bummer. But while we are waiting for a restock, we can all peruse its magical force to transform cheeks into rainbows:

RELATED: Beauty Matchmaker: Find the Perfect Blush for Your Skin Tone

Oh my gosh you guys! All of your Prism orders shipped out today! I can't wait to see all your photos and swatches!!! Who got one? Are you excited?! Remember we will be restocking this color... be patient with us! ❤❤❤🌈 #bitterlacebeauty A photo posted by Bitter Lace Beauty (@bitter.lace.beauty) on Apr 15, 2016 at 4:51pm PDT

[/embed]

[embed]

[/embed]

[embed]

[/embed]

And it looks great on all skin tones:

[embed]

Here are some swatches of PRISM on darker skin 😱🙈😄 Natural on the left, flash on the right! ❤❤❤#bitterlacebeauty A photo posted by Bitter Lace Beauty (@bitter.lace.beauty) on Apr 9, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Day made!

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.