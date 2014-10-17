3 Unexpected Beauty Uses For Coffee

Think you couldn’t love coffee any more than you already do? Think again! The caffeinated goodness is also beneficial in your beauty routine. Here, three products that harness the power of java, plus how to make your own versions at home.

Face

Packed with antioxidants, coffee can fight skin aging by eliminating toxins and protecting against free radicals from pollution, cigarette smoke, and more.

Buy It: Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer ($27; sephora.com) contains coffee beans to wake up skin for an all-day glow.

DIY it: Mix 2 tablespoons of freshly ground coffee (or used grounds) with 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 3 tablespoons of whole milk, and 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply a light coat of the mixture to your face. Let it sit for about 15 minutes then remove with a warm washcloth.

Hair

Not only will coffee leave your hair feeling silky smooth, but when massaged directly into your scalp, the caffeine in coffee can stimulate hair follicles to speed up growth.

Buy it: b3 Perk It Up Shampoo ($16; b3products.com) is made with organic, fair-trade, brewed coffee to help revitalize hair.

DIY it: Brew a pot of strong coffee, then add half a cup of water. Let it cool until the coffee is lukewarm. Standing in the shower, pour the liquid onto your hair and scalp, then wrap hair in a plastic cap. Sit for 20 minutes then wash it out with warm water.

Body

As you may know from experience, coffee is a diuretic. So, when applied to the skin, it can help draw fluid away from fat cells, making them shrink in size and temporarily minimizing the appearance of cellulite. Yay!

Buy it: Pacifica Kona Coffee & Sugar Detox Whole Body Scrub ($24; ulta.com) blends together Kona coffee, coconut, sugar, and sea salt to exfoliate, hydrate, and energize skin.

DIY it: Thoroughly mix together 1 cup of coffee grounds with ½ cup of white or brown sugar and 1 cup of coconut oil. After washing your body, massage the scrub into wet skin for a minute per area, then rinse with warm water.

