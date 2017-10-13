Is Stress Making Your Skin Freak Out? Here's What You Need to Do

Chronically high levels of cortisol can dehydrate your skin, explains Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. External elements (like cold, dry air) can further break down the skin barrier, making it easier for your skin’s natural moisture to escape, adds Chicago dermatologist Jordan Carqueville, MD.

Fast fix: Two words: hyaluronic acid. The powerhouse ingredient attracts moisture to the skin—it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water—instantly hydrating and plumping your complexion, says Dr. Gohara. She suggests using a hyaluronic acid–based serum, which typically has a higher concentration than a moisturizer. Try Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum ($20; target.com).

Long-term plan: The more intact your skin barrier is, the less moisture is able to escape. To strengthen it, use a moisturizer with ceramides, lipid molecules that are an essential component of the skin barrier. Try Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift & Firm Night Cream ($78; macys.com).