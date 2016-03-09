Beauty Salon Secret Menus and Treatments You Never Knew About

I love a grande latte just as much as the next girl, but the Starbucks secret menu isn't the only one you need to be aware of. We were curious (unsurprisingly so) if salons and spas had their own secret menus, so we reached out to a few of our faves, and, to our complete delight, we struck beauty gold. Turns out, a bunch beauty destinations have little-known or even un-advertised treatments you can score and ask for.

Sephora

We're about to give you another reason to stop by Sephora, sorry, but not sorry. On Sundays, the store offers beauty lessons on different techniques you've always wanted to master. So yes, you can contour like a Kardashian if you want to.

The store even offers 15-minute mini makeovers, and, with their IQ technology, you can get color matched and find what products are the best for you.

If you happen to be in the New York City area (or just want to take a trip to the big apple—seriously, why not?), Sephoras in Manhattan offer one complimentary service. So, essentially, you can walk out with a bag for of beauty products and better brows.

Aveda

So, what you see on the Aveda menu is what you get—plus a whole lot more! With every service, the company offers what they call "Aveda rituals." Basically, they're calming, mini, complimentary treatments that you get along with what you booked. You'll get offered a cup of tea when you enter a salon, or you may get a scalp massage before your haircut. Sign. Me. Up. But really, that massage is solid.

Red Door Spa

Yet another reason to get psyched for spring—you know, besides finally being able to use all that pastel nail polish you've stocked up on. Red Door Spas offer special seasonal treatments that aren't on the menu. This month, the hotspot offers an exfoliating and body-polishing brandied pear and marshmallow melt body treatment and mani/pedi. But in April? It's all about the Mint Julep Sprtizer beauty treatment, which starts off with a citrus-scented body scrub and is followed up with of mint julep and lavender-infused shea butter hydrating formula.

Erno Laszlo

A treatment at this luxe beauty destination is as personal as they come. Everything is made custom to your skin concern, so there's not really a menu, per say. However, at the end of your bespoke treatment, there is a little unexpected surprise—LED light therapy to boost your collagen production and detox your skin.

You're apparently put in a room for 15 minutes (sounds like the perfect amount of time for a cat nap to me!) where the Institute's specialists customize the light to fit your needs.

Nordstrom Beauty

While Nordstrom Beauty counters across the U.S. offer complimentary services to help you find the perfect product, the store just kicked it up another notch with what they're dubbing a Style Bar. Like music to your ears, no?

At select locations across the country, like the Grove in LA and in downtown Seattle, you can book full service treatments with some of your favorite brands. Think getting your brows done with Anastasia of Beverly Hills and a gel mani with OPI.

BeautyRX by Dr. Schultz Peel Bars

BeautyRx is most known for its professional glycolic, 15-minute peels at the Butterfly Studio Salon in New York City and other pop-up locations across the east coast. And while the face is the point of interest for these super quick yet effective treatments, you can also ask for an add-on glycolic treatment for your hands, an area that's often forgotten but needs just as much L-O-V-E. That means SPF too, people.

It will add one anywhere from $10 to $25 to your facial peel bill, but for hand model-like digits, it's worth it, right?

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.