This Is How Much You’ll Spend on Beauty Products in Your Lifetime

The number may shock you.

Health.com
April 04, 2017

Someone once said that you can't put a price on beauty—but it turns out the typical woman spends a lot on makeup. According to this video from Coinage, we shell out an average of $43 on every shopping trip for beauty products. What's more shocking, though, is how much we spend over the course of a lifetime: A whopping $15,000. 

Of that $15,000, $3,770 goes toward mascara (here are eight mascaras makeup artists swear by), and $2,750 is allotted to eyeshadow (save money by choosing the right palette for your eye color). Lipsticks rack up a total lifetime bill of $1,780 (spend less on the best drugstore lipsticks for under $10). 

What do you think: Is a lifetime of primping and pampering worth 15 grand? 

