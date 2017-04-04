This Is How Much You’ll Spend on Beauty Products in Your Lifetime

Someone once said that you can't put a price on beauty—but it turns out the typical woman spends a lot on makeup. According to this video from Coinage, we shell out an average of $43 on every shopping trip for beauty products. What's more shocking, though, is how much we spend over the course of a lifetime: A whopping $15,000.

Of that $15,000, $3,770 goes toward mascara (here are eight mascaras makeup artists swear by), and $2,750 is allotted to eyeshadow (save money by choosing the right palette for your eye color). Lipsticks rack up a total lifetime bill of $1,780 (spend less on the best drugstore lipsticks for under $10).

What do you think: Is a lifetime of primping and pampering worth 15 grand?