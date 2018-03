You need: A foundation brush or sponge

So you went a little crazy with blush or bronzer. You got this. Grab the still-damp makeup brush or sponge that you used to apply foundation and lightly dab it over your cheeks. "The leftover foundation will diffuse the color and, as a bonus, give your skin a more glowing finish," says Andrew Sotomayor, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.

Next time, he says, make sure you're applying blush in good lighting, and tap the makeup brush on the back of your hand before sweeping color on the apples of your cheeks. This will remove any excess powder.