17 Products a Health Beauty Editor Wears Every Day

Have you ever walked into the beauty aisle and felt utterly at a loss? Whether at a department store, Sephora, or your local pharmacy (yes, we love drugstore beauty buys too), knowing the difference between useful and useless makeup products can be tough.

That’s why we asked Lisa DeSantis, Health’s assistant beauty editor, to give us the lowdown on her daily beauty routine, from start to finish. We wanted to know which cosmetics give her that all-day glow on the daily. While some of her picks surprised us (what’s a holographic palette?!), others were no-brainers.

For example, we all know that applying sunscreen daily is a must-do, and Lisa applies the good stuff to both her face and lips (she applied a sugar-based treatment to the latter). In case you missed it: Applying SPF daily doesn’t just lower your risk of skin cancer, it also helps to prevent against wrinkles, darks spots, and other unwanted signs of aging.

Up next she uses a pore-friendly B.B. cream (also known as a beauty balm or blemish balm) to keep her complexion looking flawless, followed by a stretch concealer. And because brows are, well, everything, she regularly taps a “tame and shape kit” to keep her arches looking defined and full all day long.

The list goes on though. If you’re curious what other glam tips she has up her sleeve, watch this video, or check out the list of her products below.